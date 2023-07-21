FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Fern feared game might be cancelled after shooting

Before a record football crowd in NZ, the Ferns have opened the FIFA Women's World Cup with a stunning win.

Football Ferns midfielder Betsy Hassett wasn’t sure if their opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup was going to go ahead, when she woke up to news of a fatal shooting right around the corner from their opposition’s hotel.

The team’s historic 1-0 win over Norway in front of a record crowd at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday night brought some joy to a city hit by tragedy only 12 hours earlier.

A gunman stormed a construction site in Auckland’s CBD and opened fire, killing two people. The offender was found dead following a police shootout.

With the world’s eyes on Auckland, the incident threatened to overshadow the start of the World Cup.

“It was super sad for the community and yeah, we were all shocked this morning,” Hassett said after the match.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Both teams observe a moment’s silence for the victims of the shooting in downtown Auckland.

“We didn't know, maybe our game would've been cancelled. But we just continued as normal as we could and prepared for our game.”

Hannah Wilkinson, the scorer of New Zealand’s match-winning goal, said news of the shooting came as a shock to her as well, but the team did not let it disrupt their preparation ahead of the biggest game of their lives.

“Thankfully, none of us girls were down there. None of our friends, friends or family were too close,” Wilkinson said.

“Of course, it was a little bit like worrying and it shook us a little. I'm really, really sorry about what happened and that people lost their lives. That's really horrible to hear, and very strange timing as well.

“So sad to happen the morning of our match, but thankfully we didn't let that shake us too much.”

Norway players were woken up by the sound of police helicopters on the morning of their big game but coach Hege Riise refused to attribute any blame for their defeat on their proximity to the incident.

Their hotel, M Social, was within 400m of the shooting and was cordoned off to the public throughout the day.

“We knew it was under control, we felt safe. Some players slept through it,” Riise said.

“We had an early morning meeting with everyone. It hasn’t had an effect on how we performed in the game.”

New Zealand right-back CJ Bott described the shooting as “devastating” and said it was news no one wanted to wake up to.

Players from both teams wore black armbands and they observed a moment of silence prior to kickoff.

“Our condolences go out to those that have been hurt by this,” Bott said.

The Football Ferns took the lead in the 48th minute when Wilkinson finished off a full-field move, which started with a goal kick taken by centre-back Katie Bowen.

Even with Ria Percival missing a late penalty, they still managed to hang on and secure their first-ever win at a World Cup.

Norway’s much-vaunted attack, spearheaded by former world player of the year Ada Hegerberg, were restricted to just two shots on target across the 90 minutes.

Their best chance fell to Hegerberg late in the first half, after right-winger Caroline Graham Hansen flew past Ali Riley, but Rebekah Stott produced a last-ditch tackle and managed to block the shot.