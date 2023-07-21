FIFA Women's World Cup: The sporting world reacts to the Football Ferns' win

“A burst of light” for the Football Ferns to “the night when nothing went according to plan” for the Norwegian team – this is how the world’s media reacted to New Zealand’s win in the opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Football Ferns claimed a 1-0 victory over Norway – the most-fancied team in group A at this year’s tournament – at Eden Park in front of a record crowd on Thursday night.

“[Hannah] Wilkinson’s goal early in the second half provided not only a 1-0 upset over Norway in the tournament opener, but also some joy on a dark day,” reported the Washington Post, touching on the earlier shooting in Auckland’s central city.

The Telegraph pronounced the Football Ferns “deservedly beat a Norway side ranked 12th in the world – 14 places above them...

“None of them could find a way through the New Zealand defence.”

“The New Zealand fans roared with delight when Hannah Wilkinson scored the tournament’s opening goal by turning in a cross minutes into the second half. Her goal delivered New Zealand’s first-ever World Cup victory in its sixth visit to women’s soccer’s showcase event,” reported the New York Times.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Jacqui Hand and Mathilde Harviken fight for the ball in the opening game between New Zealand Football Ferns and Norway.

France’s Le Monde reported: “It was a joyous end to a day which started when New Zealand's largest city was shaken in the morning by a shooting which left two people and the gunman dead.”

And the BBC described: “Fans danced in the stands as players shed tears of joy after New Zealand got their Women's World Cup campaign off to a winning start on an emotional and historic night at Eden Park.”

However, not all of the coverage focused on the Football Ferns, with Aftenposten’s columnist Lars Tjærnås saying in an opinion piece that the Norwegian team’s loss was “fully deserved”.

“Even in our worst nightmares, it was impossible to imagine such a toothless, miserable and planless Norwegian national team”.