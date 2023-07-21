FIFA Women's World Cup: Penguins prove perfect predictors of Football Ferns upset

The penguins from Kelly Tarlton's have made their pick for the opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup between New Zealand and Norway

If only the Kelly Tarlton’s penguins had been allowed to waddle down to the nearest TAB.

Was there something fishy going on at the popular Auckland aquarium? Because, virtually no-one but them saw the Football Ferns’ win over Norway coming.

The Kiwi co-hosts got the FIFA Women’s World Cup off to the brightest of starts with their 1-0 upset victory over their much-more fancied Group A rivals at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday night.

Hannah Wilkinson’s goal in the 48th minute proved the difference as the Ferns made history by notching the country’s first-ever win at a World Cup (women or men).

Ranked No 12 in the world, 1995 champions Norway were meant to provide the stiffest test in group play for New Zealand, who are ranked No 26, and in Stuff’s data-driven match forecasts were just a 14% chance of winning the game (a draw 16% and Norway 70%).

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Kelly Tarlton's penguins were on song with a stunning first-up prediction.

While the Ferns came in to $6.50 in the head-to-head market at the TAB just prior to kickoff, they were at $9 not long prior, and even as long as $13 a few days out from the match.

So much for that, thought the posse of penguins (23 king and 48 gentoo) at Kelly Tarlton’s tasked with tipping Ferns games for the tournament, boldly predicting the hosts to produce the goods first-up.

While dominating much of the contest, the Ferns hung around that $6.50 mark throughout the first half, though when Wilkinson netted off Jacqui Hand’s cross early in the second stanza, they plummeted to $1.72 and took the favourites tag, their price shortening all the way till the final whistle.

In the end, the TAB paid out more than $500,000 to 9000 punters who opted to get on the Ferns – many of those bets no doubt attracted by the big odds on offer as opposed to a real inkling of victory for the home side.

Having now already ticked off one of their big two goals for the tournament – winning a game – can the Ferns go on to achieve their other main aim – reaching the round of 16?

Before last night, the TAB offered odds of $2.25 for them to do so. That has now come in to just $1.35.

Stuff’s power rankings now gives NZ a 67% shot at advancing from the group, up from 31% prior to Thursday night. Norway, meanwhile, have dropped from 85% to 54%.

And, having opened at $7 to win Group A, the Ferns have now been slashed to just $2.10 in that market.

Dare we mention the absolutely unthinkable of New Zealand winning the entire thing?

Well, before the tournament opener kicked off, the Ferns were paying $251 to triumph, with just nine nations paying more than them.

They have now come in a fair way, to $101 – equal with Norway and Portugal (world No 21 and first-time qualifiers) – with 17 teams sitting at higher odds.

The Ferns’ next match comes on Tuesday night, at Wellington Regional Stadium, against the world No 46 Philippines.

The TAB book on that game opened on Friday morning, prior to the Philippines’ match against Switzerland (world No 20) in Dunedin on Friday evening, and the Kiwis are at a very short $1.17, with a draw $5.50 and the Philippines $13 – bigger odds than even the Ferns were going into their clash with Norway.

The updated Stuff match forecast for that match is still tight, though, with NZ at 42%, the Philippines at 38% and the draw 20%.

But perhaps do yourself the biggest favour of all and tune in to Stuff on Tuesday morning to see what the real experts have to say – the penguins.