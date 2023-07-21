PM Chris Hipkins' niece adopted as 'good luck charm' after Football Ferns' win

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, his niece, Ava, Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson celebrate with the Football Ferns after the team’s 1-0 win against Norway.

The Football Ferns want Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ niece at all their games after dubbing her one of their many “good luck charms”.

Hipkins and his niece, Ava, joined the post-match celebrations after the Ferns stunned the record Eden Park crowd with a 1-0 win against group A favourites, Norway, at the opening night of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley said it was the best night of her life, and was buoyed by the support after the tragic start to the day for Aotearoa with the Auckland shooting.

The team are now adopting Ava as their lucky charm for future games, she said. They next meet the Philippines in Wellington on Tuesday.

“After what happened this morning, obviously the prime minister was speaking to that and offering his condolences and to go from that and then to bring his niece to our game – we made sure that she's coming to all the games now because I think she's one of our many good luck charms,” she said in an Instagram post.

GRANT ROBERTSON/INSTAGRAM/Supplied Grant Robertson MP and former Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern were among the record crowd at Eden Park

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also joined the celebrations in the team’s shed after the game, Riley said.

“To have that kind of support of them, of the crowd, of all of you, of course – it just gives you even more energy and it helps.

“This is a really, really hard tournament that was a good opposition and all of that energy and support goes a really long way.”

The guests joined in singing and dancing, and coach Jitka Klimková said Hipkins and Ava were inspired by the home team’s victory.

"He came to the locker room and he was very proud, very proud for this team and he was thankful for the performance that he saw,” Klimková said.

“I believe we inspired even more his niece playing football. It was a very nice moment for us to have this kind of guest.”

Hipkins posted a photo of the celebrations on his Instagram, praising the “underdogs”,

“Tonight was just another example of why you should never underestimate Kiwis. An incredible team and an incredible game.”

Robertson said it was the best way to start the tournament.

“A night that changed football forever in New Zealand. What a win for the Football Ferns in front of 42000 fans. So proud of the team and how they played. One of the greatest upsets at the Fifa Women’s World Cup.”