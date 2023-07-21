FIFA Women's World Cup: Costa Rican supporters in full voice against Spain in Wellington

Spain celebrates during the game against Costa Rica in Wellington on a wintry Friday night.

Costa Rica’s supporters were in full voice in the winter rain during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group C game against Spain at the Wellington Regional Stadium, despite 3-0 defeat in a one-sided match.

All three goals came in six-and-a-half minutes during the first half, including centre back Valeria del Campo turning the ball into her own net, a left-foot shot curled in by midfielder Aitana Bonmatí and an acrobatic goal from striker Esther Gonzalez meant Spain comfortably started their World Cup campaign.

Although the stadium was dominated with people wearing Spanish red and yellow, it was Costa Rica’s supporters who made the loudest noise.

Armed with drums and other instruments, the fans cheered on the team in white as they continued to repel waves of Spanish attacks.

The loudest roar was reserved for when goalkeeper Daniela Solera saved a penalty from Spanish attacking midfielder Jenni Hermoso in the 34th minute.

Maria Boixareu​, who has been living in New Zealand since moving from Spain in 2016, flew up to the capital from Alexandra in central Otago to watch La Roja in action with her husband Terry Windle. She felt “very proud” to be at the event and predicted a 4-1 win for her native Spain.

“[There’s] a lot of excitement because this is a huge event and we're very happy that it’s in New Zealand and Australia,” she said before the game. “It's a unique opportunity to see something like this.”

Juan Zarama/Stuff Some of the crowd at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Filipinos Aureo and Gretchen Japos from Manawatu were rooting for Spain. Aureo hoped to see superstar Alexia Putellas, who started the game on the bench, in action.

“[I support Spain] because of cultural affinity – we feel connection towards them the same way as some Kiwis would feel towards the UK,” he said.

The couple hoped they could’ve been at Dunedin supporting the Philippines national team in their 2-0 defeat against Switzerland in the earlier game, but it was too expensive. Instead, they would be amongst the crowd at the Wellington Regional Stadium next Tuesday, as the Filipinas take on the Football Ferns, who won 1-0 against Norway on Thursday.

Juan Zarama/Stuff The stadium was still filling up when Costa Rica came onto the pitch.

But Patricio Olivera is bucking the trend – he’s supporting Costa Rica because he lived in the Central American country for a year – and reckoned they could pull off a shock win.

“I think the Costa Ricans have had a great preparation – they're ready for it,” he said. “Obviously Spain is a powerhouse but I think they’re ready to do it and I’m excited to see an upset.

“I think they [Costa Rica] can score early – you gotta be ambitious.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Thousands of people braved the conditions heading into the game.

Spain will also meet debutantes Zambia on July 26 at Auckland’s Eden Park before returning to the Wellington Regional Stadium five days later to play against 2011 champions Japan in their final match of group C.

Costa Rica will take on Japan on July 26 at Dunedin and play Zambia at Waikato Stadium on July 31.