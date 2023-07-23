Sandbagging, closed roads, slips, as heavy rain hits Canterbury ... read more

FIFA Women's World Cup match highlights: England vs Haiti

07:43, Jul 23 2023

Watch highlights of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group D match between England and Haiti in Brisbane.

Haiti's Melchie Dumornay, right, gets away from England's Jessica Carter.
Katie Tucker/AP
