FIFA Women's World Cup match highlights: Denmark vs China

07:51, Jul 23 2023

Watch highlights of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group D match between Denmark vs China in Perth.

Rikke Sevecke and Stine Ballisager of Denmark celebrate the team’s first goal.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
