FIFA Women's World Cup match highlights: France vs Jamaica

07:22, Jul 24 2023

Watch highlights of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group F match between France and Jamaica in Sydney.

France's Maelle Lakrar (L), Jamaica's Jody Brown and France's Clara Mateo battle for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group F match in Sydney. The game ended in a 0-0 draw.
Mark Baker/AP
