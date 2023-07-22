FIFA Women's World Cup: Zambia's build-up rocked by abuse claims against coach

Zambia’s coach is under investigation for sexual assault, their star player got banned from a key African tournament and at 77th the team is lowest ranked of any at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

And yet the Copper Queens are coming off a surprise win over Germany and know how to score. Heading into their opener on Saturday against Japan in Hamilton, Zambia don’t see themselves as a lost cause but as a team with more than a chance.

“As far as I’m concerned, we cannot consider ourselves as underdogs,” coach Bruce Mwape said. “Others will look at us as underdogs, not ourselves.

“We regard ourselves as a big team that can challenge any other team in the world.”

Scoring nine goals in their last four matches, the Copper Queens have drawn attention with their performances. And just ahead of their first World Cup appearance, Zambia won their final tune-up friendly against the second-ranked team in the world, Germany.

Juan Mendez/AP Zambia's captain Barbra Banda speaks alongside coach Bruce Mwape in Hamilton on Friday ahead of their World Cup opener with Japan. Mwape is accused of coercing players into having sex with him.

The team captain, 23-year-old Barbra Banda, sealed a 3-2 victory with a pair of goals that included a 102nd-minute winner against the two-time world champions.

The journey for most Zambian players, from their start in the sport to that victory and this Women’s World Cup, was long and difficult.

Team photographer Chisanga Siame said many players representing Zambia grew up playing on pitches without grass and without basic equipment like cleats.

The players “are coming from very average and poor backgrounds,” Siame said. “People that have been literally playing for free for most of their career within the local league, and here they are, living their dream at the World Cup.”

Off the pitch, it’s also been a tough road to New Zealand.

Mwape has been at the centre of an investigation for sexual misconduct in the Zambian football association.

GERMAN FOOTBALL Zambia captain Barbra Banda stuns Germany with late winner.

According to a report by The Guardian newspaper, Mwape allegedly coerced players into having sex with him, and players were threatened with punishment should they speak out.

Mwape denied the allegations. Zambia football association president Andrew Kamanga confirmed in a message to AP that allegations were referred to FIFA and Zambian police last year and said it was “an old story.”

In line with protocol, FIFA said its independent ethics committee would not comment on whether or not there was an investigation under way.

Zambia earned their World Cup spot back in the summer of 2022 at the African Cup of Nations, where the Copper Queens were without Banda.

She was excluded from last year’s African championship in a sex eligibility case mishandled by authorities. While Banda has been cleared to play in the Women’s World Cup, her absence was a huge challenge to the Copper Queens.

Nonetheless, the Zambian supporting cast managed to reach the semifinals of the tournament, which secured a place in New Zealand. Zambia lost to eventual champions South Africa, finishing third.

Juan Mendez/AP Zambia's players brace against the cold during an evening training session in Hamilton this week.

The majority of the Copper Queens, like Banda, play on the fringes of club football for teams like BIIK Shymkent in Kazakhstan, Shanghai Shengli in China and clubs across Zambia.

If not having any prior World Cup experience wasn’t enough, the addition of 18-year-old goalkeeper Leticia Lungu for the injured Hazel Nali makes Zambia the second-youngest team in the tournament, with an average age of 23.7 years.

“They have been to the African Cup twice. They’ve been to the Olympics,” Mwape said. “For me, I think they have the experience required to play in this type of competition.”