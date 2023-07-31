Newsable today: it wasn’t the result we wanted, but here’s to the inspiration the Football Ferns give us

Switzerland's Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, right, challenges New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: reaction to the Football Ferns devastating loss last night, and a research double header: the US sports supplements that don’t actually contain the things they say they do, and science says Aussies who drink heavily are more likely to pull a sickie.

Happy Monday! I touched on this last week but I feel it still needs to be said again - IT IS AUGUST TOMORROW. HOW DID THAT HAPPEN?

WELL - what an intense game of football that was last night, huh?!

I don’t know about you, but there was a lot of yelling and screaming at the TV in our household last night.

So much so, we had to soothe Bean at the end of the game. He got very confused - were we yelling at him (only reserved for when he starts eating something unidentifiable)? Was there someone in the house (a regular thought of his and one we regularly have to dispel)? Was he still a good boi (always)?

Now, let’s take a look at today’s show.

We’ve got our resident and favourite footy head Kristina Eddy from Sky on this morning to dissect last night’s Football Ferns match against Switzerland. Of course it was not the result we wanted, but the gals gave it everything and with so many of us getting behind them, I really hope this will inspire the next generation of footy players here in New Zealand.

We’ve also got some fascinating results from a study carried out in the US that found some new sports supplements don’t actually contain the ingredients they claim to - and, perhaps more worryingly, some of them contained FDA banned substances! Now, there’s no suggestion these products are on shelves in New Zealand, but it’s still a mighty interesting listen and one of the researchers also has some tips on what workout supplements you should take (if you’re still wanting to take them after listening…).

Staying on the research / study train (when do we not love a new study) - researchers in Australia and Sweden have found Aussies who drink heavily are more likely to call in sick. I am disappointed in myself for not thinking of that area of study - surely would've been one of the easiest rides in research history.

Have a great day, and thank you Football Ferns for putting up some great football for us all to enjoy.

