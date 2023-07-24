FIFA Women's World Cup: Red card blow for Jamaica in surprise draw with France

At the Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney: France 0 Jamaica 0.

Group F points (games played): France 1 (1), Jamaica 1 (1), Brazil 0 (0), Panama (1).

Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson admits losing captain Khadija Shaw to a late red card in a scoreless draw with France at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be a big blow.

Shaw, a Manchester City striker known as Bunny, was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card, leaving the world No 43-ranked Reggae Girlz to finish the Group F game with 10 players in Sydney on Sunday night.

She will automatically miss Jamaica’s next game against Panama on Saturday.

Donaldson hailed the 0-0 draw as Jamaica’s “best-ever result’’ but he said at the post-match press conference that “losing Bunny’’ for the next game was a major blow.

“Even though she got a red card, Bunny was fantastic, she gave it everything.l

“You could see that she caused the French defenders a lot of problems.

“Losing a player of that stature is always a big loss but we have other players that we think will get the job done. Even though Bunny is young, there are other young players in the squad that will come in and give us a lift.”

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Khadija Shaw of Jamaica is shown a red card by Referee Maria Carvajal during the FIFA Women's World Cup.

France, ranked fifth in the world, dominated possession and the shot count (13-6) in front of 39,045 spectators at Allianz Stadium.

But Les Bleus couldn't find a way past Jamaican goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer and her determined outfield colleagues.

For France, Kadidiatou Diani headed against the crossbar in the 90th minute and she also went close on a number of other occasions.

Jamaica, the world No.43-ranked side, finished the game with 10 players after captain and star forward Khadija Shaw was sent off in second-half stoppage time for a second yellow card.

France scored a win without conceding a goal in the opening match of their last three World Cup campaigns, but weren't able to keep that streak going, having only five shots on target despite their glut of possession.

Rick Rycroft/AP France's Wendie Renard (L) shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown.

It was Jamaica's first World Cup finals point after they lost all three games in their inaugural appearance four years ago..

"You are playing a team like France, who is fantastic," Donaldson said

"I think it's the number one result I have seen with our women."

“The smaller nations are believing that they can get this done.”

France coach Herve Renard hoped Jamaica would produce similarly inspired performances against the other group F teams, Brazil and Panama, who face each other in Adelaide on Monday.

"I feel we deserved to win, they didn't get any chances, of course they were fighting," Renard said of Jamaica.

"They did their best, they played a good game."

The teams had to deal with a couple of heavy showers but the commitment of both sides was quickly evident.

France captain Wendie Renaud and Shaw both required treatment after an early clash of heads and Chilean referee Maria Carvajal issued three first-half yellow cards.

Spencer did well to push away a strong Diani shot which threatened to sneak inside her near post in the 36th minute.

Rick Rycroft/AP France's goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin dives to make a save after a free kick from Jamaica.

Jamaica's best first-half effort was Shaw's powerful 30-metre free kick in the 41st minute which zipped just past a post.

The French dominated even more after halftime, with Eugenie Le Sommer having a shot saved by Spencer and Diani heading just wide twice before her final attempt hit the woodwork.

The Reggae Girlz had their first attempt on target attempt in the 65th minute, but Cheyna Matthews' soft header was comfortably saved.

