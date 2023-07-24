Jamaica holds France to 0-0 draw in FIFA Women's World Cup surprise

Khadija Shaw of Jamaica is shown a red card by Referee Maria Carvajal during the FIFA Women's World Cup.

At the Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney: France 0 Jamaica 0.

Group F points (games played): France 1 (1), Jamaica 1 (1), Brazil 0 (0), Panama (1).

Jamaica produced one of the biggest surprises of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday by holding France to a 0-0 draw.

France's Kadidiatou Diani struck the bar with a 90th-minute header, but one of the tournament favourites had to settle for a point.

The draw saw Jamaica pick up its first ever point in the competition, despite ending the game with 10 players after Khadija Shaw was sent off in time added on.

In a game of few chances, Diani had France's best opportunities to score a winner, but could not find a breakthrough at the Sydney Football Stadium.

She forced a save from Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer in the first half and saw another effort deflected wide.

Another header in the second half also went wide of the target before her late effort came back off the bar.

France, a quarterfinalist in 2019, is ranked fifth in the world, while Jamaica is 43rd and went into the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand having lost all three of its previous World Cup matches.

France plays Brazil in Brisbane on Saturday. Jamaica travels to Perth where it will face Panama.