FIFA Women's World Cup football fans fuming over 'embarrassing' over-filled Wellington trains

Football fans were fuming in the rain as overfilled Metlink trains left passengers on platforms despite offering them free rides.

Metlink said wet weather led to an unexpected last-minute surge in passenger numbers, and it was reviewing its approach.

The transport agency heavily promoted its services for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, offering free travel for football ticket holders to and from the capital during match days.

However, warehouse manager Eddie Kane, when trying to catch a train from Lower Hutt on Sunday to the 5pm match between Sweden and South Africa, said the train that arrived was so full no one could get on, leaving about 50 people at the station in the rain.

“They were just standing there looking at each other going, ‘well, what do we do now?’”

Kane said that because he had his car with him, he ended up driving to the station. He gave three people a ride in.

“The people that didn't have that option would have missed probably half the game.”

He said it was embarrassing that Metlink had promoted free travel for ticket holders on match days, but hadn’t provided the transport necessary.

Lower Hutt resident Mel Demassi had the same experience as Kane, saying she drove to Ava Station on Sunday to leave her vehicle at the Park and Ride car park and catch the train into Wellington for the match.

However, Demassi said she was told by a “very apologetic” train driver that there was no space for her and her family when the “chocka” train pulled in, leaving about 30 people in the pouring rain waiting for the next service, including a man on a mobility scooter.

She and her family ended up driving into Wellington, paying about $40 to park at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Between 30 to 50 passengers, including a man on a mobility scooter, are believed to have been left at Ava Station on Sunday while waiting for their train to Wellington to see a FIFA Women’s World Cup football match. (file photo)

The fact that Metlink hadn’t arranged enough staff to put more carriages on the tracks was shameful for Wellington, Demassi said, especially after the agency had promoted free travel for FIFA ticket holders.

“The fact that they were advertising that you get on the train for free ... they hadn't put enough on.

“That's such a letdown, and it's embarrassing for Wellington.”

In a response to Stuff on Sunday, a Metlink representative said they had seen a “late surge” in travel demand on Sunday, as many passengers had likely delayed their travel to avoid the weather, meaning more trains were full closer to kick-off time.

“We are reviewing our approach to subsequent games, taking into account the way fans have used public transport for the first two games.”

Bus operator Transdev had stepped in to provide buses from Porirua and Waterloo on Sunday.

The spokesperson said the next two games in Wellington were expected to be sold out, and maximum capacity for Metlink services would be provided.

They encouraged all passengers to travel “well in advance” of kick-off times.

“Not only does this help with capacity on public transport but also with access to the bus interchange, train station and the stadium.”