FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Italy v Argentina kicks off with music and dancing

Eden Park is hosting its third match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Italy v Argentina.

Fans are flooding the area around the stadium on Monday evening for the hotly anticipated match, for a 6pm kick-off.

FIFA has put on a large samba band and dancers, Argentinian folk dancers and colourful tinsel monster performers from talent agency The Human Agency to perform in the streets around Eden Park.

FIFA has reported key details from inside Eden Park: 18,650 punnets of hot chips, 452kgs of ice cream, 1303 homemade pies and 7021 kiwi hots dogs have been consumed so far during the competition, by the more than 83,000 people who attended the first two Eden Park matches.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff A sea of people are headed for Eden Park. Argentinian folklore dancers El Fogon are getting ready to perform.

At the opening match where New Zealand made a dramatic win against Norway on July 20 there were 42,137 people.

And two days later for the match between Vietnam and the USA, there were 41,107 people.

About half of the attendees used public transport to get to each match, Auckland Transport reported.

At The Cloud where the FIFA Fan Festival is hosted – including a giant screen for people to enjoy the games – thousands of people have joined in on the action on the three days it’s been open so far.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff Argentinian folklore dancers El Fogon perform ahead of Italy v Argentina.

On Thursday, the zone was closed out of respect for the incidents of that morning, where a shooter entered a worksite and killed two people.

On Friday, there were 4256 people, and 8433 on Saturday. Sunday saw 5961 visitors.

​ A Stuff reporter at the game said there's around 20,000 people inside the stadium. Officials figures will land in the 80th minute of the match.