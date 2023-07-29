FIFA Women’s World Cup: Host city Hamilton spends $170k on sculpture, $50k on football programmes

The "Girls with Goals" campaign in Hamilton, featuring a $170k sculpture, to mark the FIFA Women's World Cup

More public money has been spent on a sculpture in a FIFA Women’s World Cup host city than on programmes to encourage girls and women into football, leaving former Football Fern Katie Duncan among those with raised eyebrows.

Host city Hamilton received $500,000 in public money from a fund established to empower girls and women during the FIFA Women’s World Cup. It spent $170,000 on the giant football sculpture, adorned in the World Cup colours, currently located in Hamilton’s CBD.

Waikato/Bay of Plenty (WaiBOP) Football Federation received $50,000 – less than a third of the cost of the sculpture – to run programmes for girls and women from the host city’s funding.

Duncan, who hails from Cambridge and played in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, questions whether $170k is best spent on a sculpture. She thinks it may empower “a few girls” to take up football, but it’s women involved with sport – particularly players – who have more pulling power.

“The thing with this World Cup, a week ago, people didn’t even care. They didn’t even know. It was only because the Football Ferns played their bloody hearts out, played amazing and won the opening game (1-0 against Norway)… that everyone, the entire country is like ‘wow there’s a World Cup here. Wow the Football Ferns are amazing’,” Duncan said.

Elsa/Getty Images Former Football Fern Katie Duncan (in white) questions the sculpture’s $170k price tag.

“Because they had the game of their lives, people are now interested, which is fantastic.

“I can’t see [the sculpture] having a significant impact on the empowerment of females in the Waikato region. It would have been nice to hear a little more spent in the girls’ and women’s space for the federation.”

Stuff understands the launch of the sculpture occurred at the same time as the Football Ferns warmup game against Vietnam in Napier on July 10, meaning fans had to choose between the unveiling of the sculpture or watching the New Zealand side on television.

The giant football is part of the “Girls with Goals” campaign, which also features 11 women from Waikato featured on plinths surrounding the sculpture.

The campaign, and sculpture was funded via the Hine-te-hiringa fund, provided by the Lottery Grants Board via the Department of Internal Affairs, which was established “to celebrate and empower wāhine Māori, women, and girls in Aotearoa New Zealand, utilising the focus generated from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023”.

Supplied The "Girls with Goals" campaign also features 11 Waikato women on plinths around the sculpture.

Each host city, including training camp bases, received money from the fund, varying from $195,000 for Palmerston North to $1.2 million for Auckland.

Sean Murray, deputy chief executive and general manager of H3 Group, said it was “money well spent” on a campaign to promote gender equality, diversity and inclusion “with the hope of inspiring others to create and smash their goals”.

In a statement to Stuff, Murray said: “The sculpture is a piece in the puzzle for our campaign to empower women and the younger generation. If a young girl takes a picture with the sculpture and is inspired by the Girls With Goals, then we believe this can encourage her to strive for greatness and reach her own goals, which would be money well spent.

“The tournament in general is empowering. This is the biggest female sporting event in the world. The sculpture is adding excitement to our city, it's a talking point in Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

“The public are taking pictures with the sculpture during the day and evening when it lights up, due to the excitement leading up to the event. The FIFA Women’s World Cup will leave a legacy in Hamilton and the sculpture will be part of this, a reminder of how women can achieve greatness and inspire our younger generation.”

He said the $50,000 given to the football federation’s Wahine Toa programme will help upskill women and girls in all areas of football.

WaiBOP Football Federation chief executive Karyn Walters declined to comment about the funding gap when approached by Stuff, but said in June the organisation was “grateful for the funding and looking to inspire and encourage young girls within the programme”.