FIFA Women’s World Cup: Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen apologises for staggering post-match outburst

Norway star Caroline Graham Hansen has apologised for her astonishing outburst after her side’s underwhelming 0-0 draw with Switzerland in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Tuesday night.

In a major pre-game shock, the Barcelona winger was named as a substitute by coach Hege Riise and failed to make a significant impact after she was introduced in the 57th minute in Hamilton.

When interviewed after the match by Norwegian TV, Graham Hansen claimed she had been disrespected and her hands were tied after being “stepped on for a whole year”.

“Everyone says all the time that we have to stand together as a team and as a nation, but I feel I’ve been on the receiving end,” she said post-match.

However, the day after, it was a different Graham Hansen who apologised and said her emotions had got the better of her in the heat of the moment.

Media were expecting Riise to front in Auckland on Wednesday, but Graham Hansen arrived unannounced.

She read from what appeared to be a statement on her phone before exiting the press conference without taking any questions. She was supported by Riise.

Graham Hansen’s apology began by saying she had been through some tough days and a lot of emotions.

“I just want to apologise for my statements after the match,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

“After the game yesterday it got the better of me and I want to apologise for that to my team-mates, the coaches and my country,” she said. “To take the focus away from what actually matters and that is being here and playing the World Cup.

Abbie Parr/AP Caroline Graham Hansen struggled to make an impact off the bench in Norway’s 0-0 draw with Switzerland in Hamilton.

“I know it causes unrest around the team, when I speak out as I did yesterday. It was not the rational me.”

The draw left Norway bottom of group A with one point and even a win in their final group match against the Philippines at Eden Park on Sunday might not be enough to reach the last 16.

Despite reportedly struggling with a sore throat in the build-up to Tuesday’s match, Graham Hansen said she was fit and ready to contribute. She still “strongly disagreed” with the coach's decision to leave her out of what she said was one of the most important international matches for a long time.

“But I respect that the coach decides, and she has the right to do what is best,” she added.

As part of her apology, Graham Hansen appeared to clarify her comment about being stepped on for a year.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Norway Hege Riise stood by the decision to start Caroline Grahan Hansen on the bench.

“A year ago I was removed from the leadership group as one of the first things Hege did,” she said.

“I also disagreed with that, but it was not relevant to yesterday, and should not have been referred to, so I apologise for that.”

Graham Hansen took a break from Norway’s team to focus on her health after Riise was named coach, but she returned ahead of the World Cup.

She won the Champions League last month with Barcelona. However, neither her nor her team-mates have shone at the tournament, despite their squad boasting some of Europe’s best attacking talent.

Riise was asked multiple questions about Graham Hansen by Norwegian media in a tense post-match press conference on Tuesday.

“Caroline is entitled to be frustrated and to express an opinion, but since I arrived in this position I have always said the team is the most important thing,” Riise said.

“All players want to start matches. I reached the decision in the best interest of my team and I defend my decision today.”

Abbie Parr/AP Hege Riise, left, giving instructions with Caroline Grahan Hansen in the foreground.

Riise, who played in her country’s World Cup win in 1995, was appointed coach last August, replacing Martin Sjögren after he resigned following Norway’s group stage exit at last year’s European Championships in England.

The stalemate with the Swiss was also overshadowed by star striker Ada Hegerberg’s unusual withdrawal only seconds before kick-off because of a groin injury.

The former world player of the year warmed up and was due to start. She posed for the team photo with the starting XI but said she felt “discomfort when sprinting right after the anthems” and disappeared down the tunnel.

Norway were favourites to win group A but sit bottom after drawing with Switzerland and their shock 1-0 defeat in the opening match against the Football Ferns at Eden Park last Thursday.

They have to beat the Philippines to reach the last 16 but will also need a favourable result from New Zealand’s clash with the Swiss in Dunedin on Sunday.

Group A was thrown wide open after the Football Ferns crashed to a 1-0 defeat to the Philippines in Wellington on Tuesday night.