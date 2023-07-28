Watch live FIFA Women's World Cup coverage on Stuff

The world’s biggest women’s sporting event is here, and you can watch the big games on Stuff.

Two of New Zealand’s media powerhouses, Stuff and Sky Television, have teamed up for a special multimedia cross-channel offering dedicated to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The partnership will reach New Zealand’s largest ever sports audience, showcasing the global women's sporting event set to be played in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20.

A dedicated multimedia hub located on Stuff features 26 livestreamed games, alongside the latest on and off-field news from Stuff’s sports, news, business and lifestyle journalists.

Sky customers will have access to all 64 matches live on Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now, along with special tournament shows and highlights.

The 26 games broadcast on Prime and livestreamed on Stuff include all New Zealand games, two quarterfinals, the two semifinals and the final.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Netherlands player Sherida Spitse jostles with Sophia Smith of the US in Wellington.

The full list of games being livestreamed on Stuff is (playoff games subject to change):-

Thursday, July 20, 7pm: New Zealand v Norway, Auckland

Thursday, July 20, 10pm: Australia v Ireland, Sydney

Friday, July 21, 7.30pm: Spain v Costa Rica, Wellington

Saturday, July 22, 1pm: United States v Vietnam, Auckland

Sunday, July 23, 10pm: France v Jamaica, Sydney

Monday, July 24, 6pm: Italy v Argentina, Auckland

Tuesday, July 25, 5.30pm: New Zealand v Philippines, Wellington

Wednesday, July 26, 7.30pm: Spain v Zambia, Auckland

Thursday, July 27, 1pm: United States v Netherlands, Wellington

Friday, July 28, 12pm: Argentina v South Africa, Dunedin

Saturday, July 29, 10pm: France v Brazil, Brisbane

Sunday, July 30, 7pm: New Zealand v Switzerland, Dunedin

Monday, July 31, 7pm: Spain v Japan, Wellington

Tuesday, August 1, 11pm: China v England, Adelaide

Wednesday, August 2, 7pm: South Africa v Italy, Wellington

Wednesday, August 2, 10pm: Jamaica v Brazil, Melbourne

Saturday, August 5, 5pm: A1 v C2 (round of 16), Auckland

Sunday, August 6, 2pm: E1 v G2 (round of 16), Sydney

Monday, August 7, 7.30pm: D1 v B2 (round of 16), Brisbane

Tuesday, August 8, 8pm: H1 v F2 (round of 16), Melbourne

Friday, August 11, 7.30pm: Quarterfinal B, Auckland

Saturday, August 12, 10.30pm: Quarterfinal D, Sydney

Tuesday, August 15, 8pm: Semifinal, Auckland

Wednesday, August 16, 10pm: Semifinal, Sydney

Saturday, August 19, 8pm: Third place playoff, Brisbane

Sunday, August 20, 10pm: Final, Sydney