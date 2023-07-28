Watch live FIFA Women's World Cup coverage on Stuff
The world’s biggest women’s sporting event is here, and you can watch the big games on Stuff.
Two of New Zealand’s media powerhouses, Stuff and Sky Television, have teamed up for a special multimedia cross-channel offering dedicated to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
The partnership will reach New Zealand’s largest ever sports audience, showcasing the global women's sporting event set to be played in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20.
A dedicated multimedia hub located on Stuff features 26 livestreamed games, alongside the latest on and off-field news from Stuff’s sports, news, business and lifestyle journalists.
Sky customers will have access to all 64 matches live on Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now, along with special tournament shows and highlights.
The 26 games broadcast on Prime and livestreamed on Stuff include all New Zealand games, two quarterfinals, the two semifinals and the final.
The full list of games being livestreamed on Stuff is (playoff games subject to change):-
Thursday, July 20, 7pm: New Zealand v Norway, Auckland
Thursday, July 20, 10pm: Australia v Ireland, Sydney
Friday, July 21, 7.30pm: Spain v Costa Rica, Wellington
Saturday, July 22, 1pm: United States v Vietnam, Auckland
Sunday, July 23, 10pm: France v Jamaica, Sydney
Monday, July 24, 6pm: Italy v Argentina, Auckland
Tuesday, July 25, 5.30pm: New Zealand v Philippines, Wellington
Wednesday, July 26, 7.30pm: Spain v Zambia, Auckland
Thursday, July 27, 1pm: United States v Netherlands, Wellington
Friday, July 28, 12pm: Argentina v South Africa, Dunedin
Saturday, July 29, 10pm: France v Brazil, Brisbane
Sunday, July 30, 7pm: New Zealand v Switzerland, Dunedin
Monday, July 31, 7pm: Spain v Japan, Wellington
Tuesday, August 1, 11pm: China v England, Adelaide
Wednesday, August 2, 7pm: South Africa v Italy, Wellington
Wednesday, August 2, 10pm: Jamaica v Brazil, Melbourne
Saturday, August 5, 5pm: A1 v C2 (round of 16), Auckland
Sunday, August 6, 2pm: E1 v G2 (round of 16), Sydney
Monday, August 7, 7.30pm: D1 v B2 (round of 16), Brisbane
Tuesday, August 8, 8pm: H1 v F2 (round of 16), Melbourne
Friday, August 11, 7.30pm: Quarterfinal B, Auckland
Saturday, August 12, 10.30pm: Quarterfinal D, Sydney
Tuesday, August 15, 8pm: Semifinal, Auckland
Wednesday, August 16, 10pm: Semifinal, Sydney
Saturday, August 19, 8pm: Third place playoff, Brisbane
Sunday, August 20, 10pm: Final, Sydney