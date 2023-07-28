Nigeria shock co-hosts Australia at FIFA Women's World Cup

At Brisbane Stadium: Nigeria 3 (Kanu, Ohale, Oshoala) Australia 2 (Van Egmond, Kennedy). HT: 1-1.

Group B points (games played): Nigeria 4 (2), Canada 4 (2), Australia 3 (2), Ireland 0 (2).

Australia’s Matildas slumped to a disastrous 3-2 loss to Nigeria and will likely have to beat Canada without their star Sam Kerr to avoid a group stage exit at their home FIFA Women's World Cup.

Australia (three points, goal difference 0) sit third in Group B behind Nigeria (four points, +1) and Canada (four points, +1) after letting a 1-0 lead slip in Brisbane on Thursday night.

It means a draw against world No 7 Canada in Melbourne on Monday likely won't be enough to reach the round of 16.

Emily van Egmond, who replaced the concussed Mary Fowler as Australia's secondary striker alongside Caitlin Foord, scored the opener in the first minute of first-half added time.

Nigeria took the wind out of Australia's sails five minutes later when Uchenna Kanu equalised with the final kick of the first half.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria celebrates after scoring her team's third goal.

In the second half, Australia's attack failed to capitalise on chances while their defence completely fell apart in front of 49,156 fans.

Osinachi Ohale toe-poked Nigeria ahead in the 65th minute and Asisat Oshoala pounced on a defensive mix-up seven minutes later to seal Nigeria the three points.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson didn't make any attacking changes until bringing on Alex Chidiac in the 85th minute.

Eventually they found the net, Alanna Kennedy heading home from a corner 10 minutes into added time.

Ellie Carpenter then had a shot to secure a miracle draw saved in the final moments as the Africans hung on.

"Everyone saw the emotions ... the momentum that gave," Gustavsson said of his team's first goal.

"The emotion goes completely opposite when we concede in the last thing that happens (in the half)."

He thought the Matildas recovered well though and was "not that disappointed about the performance, but I'm disappointed by the result" given they had 28 shots on goal to Nigeria's 11.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Osinachi Ohale of Nigeria heads to score her team's second goal.

"Physical recovery is one thing, but the mental as well," he said of how they'd respond against Canada.

"But we saw it (their resilience) in the last 10 minutes ... backs against the wall, they came out and played good."

The Matildas scored when Nigeria turned the ball over from a corner and Gorry burst forward and worked the ball forward to Foord.

The striker had the presence of mind to square it to van Egmond, who coolly steered it into the bottom corner but Nigeria had the rapid reply.

The world No 39 called on Barcelona star Oshoala in the 64th minute and they took the lead a minute later.

Ajibade headed the ball across the face and Ohale bundled it home.

Seven minutes later, under pressure from Oshoala, Kennedy attempted to head a Nigeria long ball back to Arnold but instead knocked it into the striker's path to complete the Matildas' undoing.

"So many didn't believe in me and the team," Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum said.

"That (first goal) was huge ... then it was just a matter of telling the players, 'go for it' and the changes we made all worked.

"They're still singing and dancing now, I can't get a word in edgeways."