United States refuse to sing national anthem before FIFA Women's World Cup draw with the Netherlands

The US women’s football team have sparked a divisive row at the World Cup after six players elected not to sing the national anthem in a silent ‘protest’ that was labelled “embarrassing” and “disrespectful”.

The defending world champions risked the ire of the American public for the second time in five days yesterday when more than half of the team stayed silent before their group game against the Netherlands, which they drew 1-1.

Their actions drew a fierce backlash with high-profile critics accusing members of the squad of failing to be patriotic enough on the global stage.

The most stinging rebuke came from prominent journalist and media personality, Megyn Kelly, who said before the reigning champions’ second game of this World Cup, that they were damaging the country with their behaviour.

“I really do believe their version of what a feminist is, what it means to be an empowered woman, at least as an American woman, means you need to hate your country,” the outspoken podcaster told her audience on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

“It means to go out on the national stage and embarrass yourself and your country by not singing the national anthem. For several of them, not even holding their hands over their hearts when the national anthem played, that was a bridge too far.

“They couldn’t be bothered to actually place their hand on their heart as the national anthem played, as they stood out there representing you and me and the country and our military and people who have given their lives for the country that they represent.

“It was too much of an effort [for them] to place their hand over their heart, or God forbid, sing.”

Buda Mendes/Getty Images More than half the US team declined to sing the national anthem before their match against the Netherlands

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has also been critical, posting on social media: “The US women’s soccer team is living the American Dream. They were born in the freest, fairest country in the world that has rewarded their hard work. They should remember that blessing and the men and women (like my husband) proudly defending it next time the national anthem plays.”

A large number of the US players, who have a long history of taking a stand for social justice movements, were once again defiant in their pre-match line-up. Andi Sullivan, Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma, Emily Fox, Trinity Rodman and Crystal Dunn did not sing the anthem in the opening game against Vietnam last Saturday and refused to do so again against the Dutch.

But their team-mates, including captain Lindsey Horan, striker Alex Morgan and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, did belt out the words to The Star-Spangled Banner with their hands across their hearts.

Defender Girma had brushed off the criticism in the build-up to the game but had declined to elaborate further on why players were taking a stand. “I think when we’re out there we’re preparing for the game, and that isn’t the focus,” Girma said, earlier this week. “So ultimately, every player has the choice.”

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Lindsey Horan celebrates her goal for the US against the Netherlands.

Protests by players around the anthem date back to 2016, when outspoken player Megan Rapinoe was inspired to take a knee after American football player Colin Kaepernick did the same to highlight racial inequality and police brutality in the US.

The following year, US Soccer introduced a policy that players could not kneel during the anthem but this was repealed in February 2021 before the match later that year against Australia at the Olympics where all but one player took a knee.

Rapinoe said before the last World Cup in France in 2019: “I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart. I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again. I feel like it’s kind of defiance in and of itself to just be who I am and wear the jersey, and represent it.”

The women’s team were in a long-running dispute with US Soccer until February last year, when their equal pay lawsuit against the federation was settled for US$24 million (NZ$38m).

The team did at least receive support from the unlikely source of tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who told critics to “get a grip”.

Navratilova, who has been critical of Rapinoe’s views on transgender athletes earlier this month, responded to Haley’s comments, saying: “They are defending it by playing their hardest and winning most of the time. Not by singing. Get a grip and start talking about solutions rather than searching for problems where there aren’t any.”