FIFA Women's World Cup star Linda Caicedo, 18, collapses at training

Teenage star Linda Caicedo sent shockwaves through the Colombian camp when she collapsed during a training session in Sydney on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Real Madrid star, who scored in Colombia’s opening FIFA Women’s World Cup win against South Korea, was jogging with team-mates when she started clutching her chest and then fell slowly to the ground.

Medical staff and team-mates immediately rushed to her, as captured by camera footage.

However, the Colombian team later played down any concerns about her health.

“Linda is very tired," a Colombian FA medical staff member claimed to media. “What happened was just a symptom of all the stress and physical demands. She is well and all is back to normal.”

Caicedo was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at age 15 so she is no stranger to overcoming health issues.

Colombia’s second group match is against heavyweights Germany on Sunday.