All the things to do in Auckland during the rest of the FIFA Women's World Cup

We’re heading into crunch time for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Here’s what to do in Auckland during the remainder of the tournament.

Catch a game at Eden Park

There are still a few matches to be played at Eden Park, including the Norway v Philippines clash on Sunday evening.

The Portugal v US clash on August 1 will be a fun crowd to join, before heading into the knockout stages with the Round of Sixteen on August 5, the quarter-final on August 11 and the semi on August 15. There are still tickets left for some games, but if you missed out, keep an eye on the official FIFA resale website for a last minute chance.

Post match, head to any of the bars in Kingsland outside the stadium to carry on the party; there’ll be football fever galore at the Kingslander and Citizen Park in particular.

Hit up the FIFA Fan Zone

The FIFA Fan Zone will be open on all match days providing a central city hub for football fans keen to score the live action. Located at The Cloud, there’s live entertainment and festivities to celebrate the world’s best football players. It’s free to enter, and family-friendly, with capacity for up to 2000 fans.

Take a hike

Auckland is full of picturesque and peaceful walks, so it’s easy to find a way to spend some time in nature. Enjoy the city’s gorgeous regional parks such as Duder and Tāwharanui Regional Parks, enjoying scenic views out to the sparkling Hauraki Gulf, or listening to native bird songs as kererū, tūi, and pīwakawaka chirp away in the distance.

Grab a rooftop cocktail

Sometimes it’s best to get up high in order to appreciate the vastness and beautiful of New Zealand’s biggest city. Head to the highest city rooftop bar in the country, Skybar atop the Sky Tower for panoramic views around the city from 182 metres up. QT Rooftop is a gorgeous spot for a cocktail at sunset, and the nights are bustling with energy, as is HI-SO Rooftop; keep an eye out for gigs and live music. Meanwhile, Dr Rudi’s Rooftop Brewing offers harbour views while also screening many of the FIFA games live.

Embrace sports tourism outside of match days

Immerse yourself in the other major sport of New Zealand – rugby union. The All Blacks Experience in the SkyCity complex is a 45-minute interactive guided tour showcasing the heritage of NZ’s two national rugby union teams, the All Blacks and the World Cup winning Black Ferns.

For another thrilling sports event, there’s still time to catch the last few games of the National Ice Hockey League in Auckland this weekend and August 12 and 13. Or head to the Paradice ice rinks in Botany or Avondale to try your hand at ice skating.

Feast at the city’s best restaurants during Auckland restaurant month

Throughout the month of August, some of the city’s best-loved restaurants come together to offer special menus and events for Auckland Restaurant Month.

Check out Heart of the City to see the 100+ menus on offer at different price points, including $30, $45 and $55+ menus. It’s a great chance to try a restaurant you’ve been meaning to get to, or visit an old favourite with a great deal. Events include nights with live music, sake tasting, progressive dinners and chef collaborations.

Celebrate the best of Auckland’s arts scene

It's the final days of Elemental AKL, Auckland’s major festival of arts, eats and beats. Marvel at the Elemental Lasers as Aotea Square lights up every Friday to Sunday until August 13, enjoy football-themed Silent Disco Walks where the city is turned into a football field and dance floor featuring moves of the nations playing that night, or kayak over the Waitemata harbour to feast on local kaimoana.

If you’re over on the North Shore this weekend, then be sure to check out the Takapuna Winter Lights Festival until July 30 along Hurstmere Road.

