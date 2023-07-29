FIFA Women's World Cup: Norway's hopes take a hit as Ada Hegerberg ruled out of Philippines clash

Norway’s hopes of reaching the last 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup have been dealt a severe blow after their star striker Ada Hegerberg was ruled out of their must-win clash with the Philippines in Auckland on Sunday.

Ranked 12th in the world, the 1995 champions are facing an embarrassing early exit after only picking up a single point from their opening two matches of the tournament.

After being stunned 1-0 by the Football Ferns at Eden Park in the World Cup’s opening game, the Norwegians were then held to a goalless draw by Switzerland in Hamilton.

That result left Hege Riise’s side rock bottom of Group A, needing to beat the Philippines and hope that Switzerland do them a favour against New Zealand in Dunedin on Sunday.

But they will have to achieve that victory without Hegerberg, their record goalscorer and former world player of the year, who has not recovered from a suspected groin injury that bizarrely kept her out of their last match against the Swiss.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ada Hegerberg will miss Norway's must-win FIFA Women's World Cup game with the Philippines on Sunday.

Hegerberg, who has scored 43 goals in 76 appearances for her country, was in the starting lineup for that match at Waikato Stadium and even lined up for the traditional team photograph.

But the 28-year-old was swiftly withdrawn seconds before kickoff, after suffering “discomfort” during the warmup.

Hegerberg tweeted after the match that she “felt discomfort when sprinting right after the anthems”, although she didn’t reveal the nature of her injury.

“We decided with the staff that no risk should be taken and no subs should be wasted in such an important game for us, and we all trusted Sophie, Karina, and the team to do the job, which they did. We move on,” she said at the time.

However, Hegerberg has not recovered for the high-stakes showdown with a Philippines side in buoyant mood after upsetting co-hosts New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday – their first ever World Cup win on their maiden finals appearance.

“We knew there was a possibility that once she got injured that she would not play,” Riise said at a press conference on Saturday.

“The medical team have been working with Ada to see whether it was possible for her to play the match, but today it has turned out that she cannot play tomorrow.

“So she will be preparing for a possible next match. The rest of us have been preparing the best as we can for what we are going to go out there and do, and the team of players handled this [news] very well, I would say.”

Hegerberg returned to Norway’s national team last year after a five-year protest over a pay dispute. She hasn’t played at a World Cup since 2015 and was largely kept quiet by New Zealand in a disappointing performance.

Abbie Parr/AP Norway winger Caroline Graham Hansen was angry after being dropped to the bench against Switzerland.

All four teams from Group A can still qualify for the knockout stages on Sunday, though Norway’s position is the most precarious, needing to win by three goals to be sure of a place in the last 16.

The Europeans’ star-studded squad has been riven with disharmony since that shock opening loss to New Zealand, with Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen complaining that she had been “disrespected” after being dropped to the bench for the Switzerland game.

Graham Hansen told Norwegian TV in an explosive post-match interview that her hands were tied after being “stepped on for a whole year”.

She later apologised for her outburst, but it showed that all was not well in the Norway camp ahead of a game they cannot afford to lose if they are to avoid a second successive group stage exit at a major tournament, having suffered the same fate at last year’s Euros.