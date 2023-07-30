FIFA Women's World Cup: Wendie Renard clinches France 2-1 win over Brazil

France's Eugenie Le Sommer, right, is congratulated by teammate Kenza Dali after scoring their first goal.

At Lang Park, Brisbane: France 2 (Eugenie Le Sommer 17’, Wendie Renard 83’) Brazil 1 (Debinha 58’). HT: 1-0

Captain Wendie Renard has headed home a late winner to deliver France a 2-1 victory over Brazil and kickstart their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign.

Eugenie Le Sommer's lovely flick-header gave France the lead in the 17th minute in front of a fiercely pro-Brazil crowd of 49,378 at Lang Park in Brisbane.

A brilliant, instinctive goal from Brazil star Debinha in the 58th minute. levelled the scores.

But Renard, who had been in doubt for the match with a calf injury, burst forward to score a back-post header in the 83rd.

"She's someone really strong mentally. That's why she's still there in the highest level and she showed today that in the big games she always shows up and that's why she's the captain of the team," midfielder Kenza Dali told reporters.

"We have a young team and I said 'understand it's not every day you have 50,000 people against you'. That was a great game to watch and play."

Tertius Pickard/AP Brazil's Debinha kicks the ball past France's goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, right, to score their first goal.

France's first win, after previously drawing with Jamaica, puts them top of Group F on four points, with Brazil (three points) second.

Australian referee Kate Jacewicz dished out several yellow cards in a spirited contest.

France coach, and former Saudi Arabia men's mentor Herve Renard became the first person to coach a win at both a men's and women's World Cup.

He also caught the cameras when he had a touchline blow-up as injury-time ticked over.

"I can't blame him - I'm exactly the same," Dali said with a laugh.

"He's so passionate and I love it."

France took the lead when Selma Bacha launched a wonderful cross-field ball towards Kadidiatou Diani, who rose over her defender for a squaring header to Le Sommer, who flicked it home.

Le Sommer was one of the experienced players notably frozen out by former coach Corinne Diacre before she was sacked and replaced by Herve Renard.

Brazil equalised when they played the ball around their attacking 18-yard box before Kerolin lifted it into the path of Debinha.

The 32-year-old took an incredible touch with the outside of her boot and let it bounce in front of her before coolly steering it home.

France prevailed when Bacha curled in a tantalising corner and Renard ghosted in at the back post to power home the winner.

Lang Park erupted in the 86th minute when veteran forward Marta was substituted on but the legend couldn't deliver an equaliser.