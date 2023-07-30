Morocco make history in 1-0 defeat of South Korea at FIFA Women's World Cup

Morocco made history in multiple ways during their 1-0 victory over South Korea in the FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday.

Defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a Hijab in a World Cup game at the senior level, and her teammate Ibtissam Jraïdi scored the Atlas Lionesses’ first World Cup goal. The Moroccans scored in the sixth minute and were able to make it stand up for the remainder of the match.

James Elsby/AP Morocco players celebrate following their win.

After a lopsided 6-0 loss against Germany, the victory keeps No 72-ranked Morocco in contention to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Morocco scored their first ever World Cup goal in the sixth minute when Ibtissam Jraïdi met a cross from Hanane Aït El Haj with a glancing header toward the far post.

South Korea had the majority of the possession but were unable to translate the advantage into many scoring opportunities.

James Elsby/AP Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina heads the ball.

Their best chance at equalising came in the 87th minute when 16-year-old New Jersey resident Casey Phair pushed a shot just wide of the post. Phair, the youngest player to appear at a World Cup, went on as a late substitute.

After dropping their opening match 6-0 to Germany, Morocco’s victory temporarily moved them level with Germany and Colombia on three points ahead of the matchup later on Sunday between those teams in Sydney.

Morocco becomes the first Arab Nation ever to win a game at a Women’s World Cup and remain in contention to advance to the round of 16.