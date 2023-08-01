Australia hammer Canada to reach second round of FIFA Women's World Cup

Hayley Raso of Australia (16) scrambles her team's second goal.

At Melbourne: Australia 4 (Hayley Raso 9’, 39’, Mary Fowler 48’, Steph Catley 90+4’) Canada 0 HT: 2-0.

Group B points (games played): Australia 6 (3), Nigeria 5 (3), Canada 4 (3), Ireland 1 (3)

Australia have hauled themselves off the canvas to thump Canada 4-0 and reach the FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16.

Hayley Raso scored a first half brace to give Australia the upper hand with emerging star Mary Fowler adding a third in the 58th minute.

Hometown hero Steph Catley buried a penalty to seal a famous victory in front of 27,706 fans in Melbourne and top spot in Group B.

Mackenzie Arnold pulled off a magnificent save in the 67th minute to maintain a clean sheet.

The Matildas, with skipper Sam Kerr watching from the bench, needed to win to avoid an embarrassing group stage exit without relying on Ireland to beat Nigeria.

They will instead finish top of group B with six points, after Nigeria drew 0-0 with Ireland in the other game to claim second and knock Canada out.

Shifted to the left wing, with Fowler returning from concussion, Caitlin Foord starred all night and combined brilliantly with vice-captain Steph Catley.

Right back Ellie Carpenter was relentless while Emily van Egmond, who held her spot ahead of Cortnee Vine, justified her selection with a cool-headed performance in Australia's front two.

Centre backs Clare Hunt and Alanna Kennedy were calm-headed while Kyra Cooney-Cross and Katrina Gorry were busy all night in midfield.

Australia were far more patient on the ball than in their 3-2 loss to Nigeria that had put their campaign on a knife's edge and it paid off for their first goal.

Raso got things started when she finished off a blistering end-to-end move in the ninth minute.

Carpenter sent a Canada long ball back to Arnold.

The goalkeeper controlled it well then fizzed a wonderful pass out to Caitlin Foord, who charged forward and slipped the ball through to Steph Catley.

The stand-in captain burst down the touchline, had the presence of mind to take a touch then whipped a cross into the box, where it deflected to Raso who coolly steered it into the far bottom corner.

It was initially ruled offside but a VAR referral confirmed the goal.

Raso came desperately close to scoring another in the 13th minute.

The Australians forced a turnover and Foord again combined with Catley, who picked out Raso.

But the winger's finish didn't quite have enough power and Kailen Sheridan got down to make a save.

Adriana Leon whipped a dangerous ball past the far post in the 16th minute.

Australia thought they'd doubled their lead when Fowler bundled home after a chaotic build-up in the 37th minute.

But after a lengthy VAR referral, Carpenter was ruled offside.

It didn't rattle the Matildas and two minutes later, Canada's defence failed to deal with a Cooney-Cross corner and Raso scored her second goal.

Coach Tony Gustavsson, who had been realistically coaching for his job, picked up a yellow card in injury time.

Canada coach Bev Priestman made four substitutions at halftime in a bid to spark the world No 7 side.

In the 51st minute, Catley sent a tantalising cross just out of a stretching Raso's reach and two minutes later, midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross forced Sheridan to save a long-range shot.

Canada veteran Sophie Schmidt shot over the bar in the 57th minute.

A minute later, Catley released Foord down the left wing and the attacker charged forward, skipped her way to the goal line then cut back for Fowler.

With the ball slightly behind her, the young striker impressively used her left foot to drag the ball towards goal and it clinked off the post and over the line.

Arnold brilliantly stuck out her leg to deny Deanne Rose in the 66th minute.

Fowler hit the post in the 80th minute and Australia made it four after a VAR referral determined Jessie Fleming had stepped on Katrina Gorry inside the 18-yard box.

Proud Melburnian Catley coolly stepped up and buried the penalty to put an exclamation mark on the victory and send the home crowd into ecstasy.