FIFA Women's World Cup: Stuff's best XI of the group stage

ANALYSIS: The first phase of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is complete.

After 48 group stage matches, just 16 teams remain, including surprise packages Colombia, Jamaica, Nigeria and South Africa.

There is plenty of football still to come, but there have already been plenty of eye-catching individual performances.

Lauren James looks unstoppable, Linda Caicedo has been a breakout star for Colombia and a Swedish centre-back has emerged as a surprise golden boot contender thanks to her golden head.

Before the knockout stages begin, Stuff has compiled a best XI from the tournament so far.

After their perfect start, it should come as no surprise to see group C winners Japan feature heavily in our selection.

Goalkeeper

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer is yet to concede a goal.

Rebecca Spencer (Jamaica)

Despite everything they have thrown at her, no-one from France, Panama or Brazil could find a way past Jamaica’s standout shotstopper. The former England youth international made 17 saves across the three games without conceding a single goal as the Reggae Girlz created history by reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

Defenders

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Sweden defender Amanda Ilestedt has scored three goals from headers.

CJ Bott (New Zealand)

There haven’t been too many clear standouts in this position but the tireless Football Ferns’ right-back was a consistent performer for the co-hosts, keeping Group A favourites Norway and Switzerland scoreless. Bott was at her best in New Zealand’s historic win over Norway on opening night, helping shutdown the world No 12’s star-studded forward line. She also played a part in Hannah Wilkinson's match-winning goal, combining down the right with Indiah-Paige Riley and Jacqui Hand.

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

The Sweden centre-back doesn't just prevent goals from being scored, she can score them herself too. The 1.78m-tall Ilestedt has dominated the airspace at the World Cup, nodding in three goals, all from corners, including a dramatic last-minute winner against South Africa, to emerge as a surprise golden boot contender. Ilestedt's won player of the match honours in two of the three matches she played for the Group G winners.

Saki Kumagai (Japan)

The legendary Japanese defender converted the match-winning penalty when Japan won their only World Cup triumph in 2011, and she is still going strong 12 years later. Kumagai has marshalled a watertight Japan defence, going all three games without conceding. They have given up just 16 shots, 10 of which came against Spain. Kumagai sparked the attack that led to the first goal in that match, spraying a diagonal pass out to left-sided midfielder Jun Endo.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Steph Catley has converted two penalties for Australia.

Steph Catley (Australia)

Led the Matildas to a first-place finish in Group B after taking the armband from injured captain Sam Kerr. Catley stepped up to score a pressure penalty to beat the Republic of Ireland in the opening game and added another from the spot to complete an emphatic 4-0 romp against Olympic champions Canada – a match they had to win to avoid an embarrassing early exit on home soil. The Matildas tore Canada to bits down the left with Catley's combination with Arsenal clubmate Caitlin Foord laying the platform for their win.

Midfielders

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord bosses the midfield in their World Cup final rematch against the United States.

Jill Roord (Netherlands)

Jill Roord had a big say in the Netherlands finishing above the United States. It was her sublime finish from the edge of the box that set up a 1-1 draw in the rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. The Netherlands totally bossed the US midfield in the first half in that match. Roord then went on to score a double in their final game against Vietnam as the runners-up from four years piled on the goals to consign the US to second place in the group. No-one has produced more shots than the goal-hungry No 6.

Yui Hasegawa (Japan)

Officially only has one assist to her name, but the intelligent midfielder has been the architect of many of Japan's goals, releasing her strikers with killer passes through the defensive line. Hasegawa’s most memorable moment came in Japan’s 5-0 win over Zambia in the opening game, when she split the opposition open with a perfectly-weighted ball that won Japan a penalty and resulted in a red card for Zambia’s goalkeeper. Thirteen of her passes have led to shots.

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Luaren James, right, has breathed new life into England’s World Cup campaign.

Lauren James (England)

England coach Sarina Wiegman isn't known to tinker with her team, but the introduction of Lauren James has breathed new life into the Lionesses’ World Cup campaign after a nervy start against Haiti. James made an immediate impact in first start against Denmark, scoring the match-winning goal with a powerful finish from long range. That was just a glimpse of what James can produce. She was simply unstoppable in England’s 6-1 rout of China, directly involved in five of their six goals, scoring two and setting up another three. Has the potential to win the golden ball.

Forwards

John Cowpland/AP Japan's Hinata Miyazawa, left, is congratulated by team-mate Mina Tanaka after scoring against Zambia.

Hinata Miyazawa

Hinata Miyazawa had only scored four goals in 23 appearances for Japan prior to the World Cup. She matched that with four in Japan’s three matches to shoot to the top of the golden boot standings. Miyazawa’s best performance came in the Japan’s Group C decider against Spain, where she bagged a double. Japan had just 23% of the ball but scored with almost every chance they got after sitting back and hitting Spain with devastating counter-attacks.

Mina Tanaka

Japan striker Mina Tanaka has been directly involved in five goals, laying on three assists and scoring two herself. Tanaka has had the ball in the back of the net more than any other player this tournament but was denied twice by the offside flag in Japan’s opening game. Named on the bench for their decisive match against Spain as Japan rotated their squad, she made an immediate impact when she was brought on, slicing through Spain’s defence from a throw-in before cutting inside and picking out the top left corner.

James Chance/Getty Images Colombia sensation Linda Caicedo scored one of the goals of the tournament.

Linda Caicedo

The 18-year-old cancer survivor was tipped to be one of the breakout stars of the tournament and she is living up to the hype. Created history as the first player to score at the Under-17, Under-20 and senior World Cup within the space of 12 months in Colombia's first-up win over South Korea. Her second goal sparked a upset 2-1 win over European powerhouse Germany and is the goal of the tournament to date. Showed incredible footwork to glide in between two defenders before curling the ball into the top right corner.