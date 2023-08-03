FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the matches on August 3

After 15 days of high drama, the group phase of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand comes to an end on Thursday night, with the final two Group H fixtures in Perth and Brisbane.

There are only two spots remaining in the round of 16, and remarkably all four teams in action remain in the hunt.

Barring a disaster, Colombia are all but through after their stunning 2-1 upset of Germany in Sydney courtesy of Manuel Vanegas’ 97th minute header.

That shock victory over the two-time champions gave the South Americans six points having earlier beaten South Korea 2-0, so they only require a point against Morocco in Perth to be certain of qualifying for the knockout stages.

However, the North Africans will be gunning for three points themselves after bouncing back from their 6-0 drubbing to Germany to edge the South Koreans 1-0 in Adelaide for their first ever World Cup triumph.

As a result, the Atlas Lionesses know that a win by four or more goals could be enough to see them sneak through on their tournament debut.

However, world No 2 Germany are in control of their own fate and will be assured of safe passage if they beat pointless South Korea at Brisbane Stadium. Their Asian opponents require a minor miracle to avoid an early exit.

Morocco v Colombia

Group H; Where: Perth Rectangular Stadium When: 10pm (NZ time)

The second-lowest ranked team in the tournament at No 72, Morocco caused one of the biggest upsets of the World Cup so far when they tipped over a South Korean side some 55 places above them.

Ibtissam Jraïdi’s early header was enough to get them over the line and ensure they made history on their finals debut. It was a much-improved performance from their disastrous opener against Germany, and they will need to raise their level even further to live with Colombia.

Las Chicas Superpoderosas have been one of the competition’s surprise packages, impressing with their attacking verve and uncompromising defending.

In teenage striker Linda Caicedo, they have a genuine superstar in the making. The 18-year-old has bagged two goals – one of which was a goal of the tournament contender – and shown why Real Madrid snapped her up at such a young age.

They ought to have too much firepower for Morocco, though Reynald Pedros’s side will relish their underdog tag as they look to emulate their male counterparts’ remarkable run at the men’s World Cup in Qatar.

Key players: You can’t look past Linda Caicedo for Colombia. She has more than lived up to the hype around her and every time she gets the ball at her feet you expect something magical to happen. Goalkeeper Catalina Perez also impressed in keeping Germany’s much-vaunted attack at bay.

For Morocco, Nouhaila Benzina made headlines as the first player to wear a Hijab in a World Cup game though she deserved some column inches for her excellent defending as South Korea were kept scoreless. Fullback Hanane Aït El Haj also caught the eye with her rampaging runs down the flank, setting up the winning goal in Adelaide.

Mark Baker/AP Germany's Alexandra Popp scores her third goal of the FIFA Women's World Cup from the penalty spot.

South Korea v Germany

Group H; Where: Brisbane Stadium When: 10pm (NZ time)

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 3, live updates on Stuff

Arriving at the World Cup in patchy form after a 3-2 friendly loss to Zambia, Germany were close to their brilliant best in that six-goal rout of Morocco.

But Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side were uncharacteristically sloppy against Colombia and were duly punished, leaving them in danger of an early flight home.

The chances of that nightmare scenario remain slim, however, with victory over a Korean side who have lost twice and failed to score a single goal enough to guarantee a top-two spot in Group H.

Even if they were to draw or lose, they would likely still progress due to their healthy goal difference, unless Morocco can produce another boilover against Colombia in the other game.

Expect the Germans to take out their anger on the hapless Koreans and head into the business end of the tournament with a spring in their step.

Key players: As expected, prolific Germany striker Alexandra Popp is among the frontrunners for the Golden Boot after scoring three times in their opening two matches. Midfielder Lena Oberdorf showed flashes of her undoubted class in the loss to Colombia but will be expected to step up with their progress in jeopardy.

South Korea need all their stars to stand up and be counted to have any chance of advancing, and none more so than experienced midfield duo Cho So-hyun and Ji So-yun, who have been well short of their best.

