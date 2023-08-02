Lauren James scores twice as England rout China to reach last 16 of FIFA Women's World Cup

Lauren James is congratulated by team-mate Alex Greenwood after scoring England's third in Adelaide.

At Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide: England 6 (Alessia Russo 4', Lauren Hemp 26', Lauren James 41' 65', Chloe Kelly 77', Rachel Daly 84') China 1 (Wang Shuang 57' pen). HT: 3-0

Group D points (games played): England 9 (3) Denmark 6 (3), China 3 (3), Haiti 0 (3).

A starring performance from Lauren James has ensured England secure top spot in Group D of the FIFA Women's World Cup with an emphatic 6-1 win over China at Hindmarsh Stadium.

The result booked England a round of 16 clash against Group B runners-up Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday.

With Denmark defeating Haiti to clinch second spot, Asian champions China's tournament is over.

After two tight 1-0 wins, it was an impressive display from England who had re-jigged to a back three having lost midfield pivot Keira Walsh to a knee injury.

James scored twice and set up three more in a best on ground performance, as England cruised to victory in front of 13,497 spectators on Tuesday.

The European champions opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Alessia Russo after China failed to clear a cross. James nodded the loose ball to Russo who brilliantly controlled before firing low and hard into the back of the net with her second touch.

On 25 minutes England doubled their lead when Millie Bright expertly cut out an attack from China in the middle of the park.

The defender laid off to James who supplied an incisive through ball for Lauren Hemp who raced into the area and coolly slotted her shot past the onrushing Zhu Yu in the China goal.

James Elsby/AP Lauren Hemp takes the plaudits after putting the impressive Lionesses 2-0 up at Hindmarsh Stadium.

After supplying two assists, James got her name on the scoresheet on 40 minutes.

Alex Greenwood took a free-kick from wide on the right and rolled the ball towards the top of the box where James curled her shot through a packed penalty area and into the back of the net.

The forward, brother of England men's defender Reece, thought she had a second just before the break with an equally impressive effort, but VAR intervened ruled it out for offside in the build-up.

In the 53rd minute VAR judged Lucy Bronze handballed inside the area and China were awarded a penalty. Wang Shuang stepped up and kept her cool, driving her spot-kick down the middle.

Soon after James stole the show with another goal for the highlights reel.

From wide on the right, Jess Carter lofted a cross to the back post, and with stunning technique, her Chelsea team-mate let fly with a crisp, first-time left-foot volley that gave Zhu Yu no chance.

James added a third assist on 77 minutes, hitting a hopeful ball over the Chinese defence from inside her own half which Zhu Yu raced out of the area to collect, but completely missed.

Substitute Chloe Kelly skipped around the Chinese goalkeeper and tapped into the unguarded net for England's fifth.

Rachel Daly iced the win in the 84th minute, volleying home at the back post after a cross from Laura Coombs.