Past Football Ferns feel let down by NZ Football during World Cup

Many former Ferns paid for their own tickets to the opening FIFA Women’s World Cup game between their team and Norway at Eden Park.

A group of former Football Ferns say their involvement in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil was left to the “11th hour” and there has been a “missed opportunity” by NZ Football to involve the 204 women who have represented New Zealand in the sport.

Past players have been asking NZ Football about the tournament since last year, correspondence obtained by Stuff shows. Some paid for their own tickets for the opening game between the Football Ferns and Norway at Eden Park, and were then offered tickets to other matches at the last minute. Others paid for their own commemorative shirts.

Some said the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to present past players with their debut caps and recognise their contribution to the sport.

David Unwin/Stuff NZ Football President and Fifa council representative Dr Johanna Wood said there is room for improvement.

NZ Football said in a statement that past players had been engaged with, including invitations to pre-game gatherings organised with the Football Players Association, VIP invites to previous international football events and invitations to the Football Ferns World Cup team announcement. Debut caps will also be presented, but not during the tournament.

The statement said all tickets and accreditation for the tournament was handled by FIFA, and the organisation was given a “limited number” of tickets, prioritising current squad’s friends/whānau and former players. FIFA referred Stuff back to NZ Football as “they hold the relationship with all former Football Ferns”.

NZ Football president Dr Johanna Wood said while alumni have been engaged with, there is always room for improvement.

“Is it enough? Probably not from their perspective. Can we do better? Yes we can,” she told Stuff last week.

Because the tournament is run by FIFA and not NZ Football, “it has changed the way things are operating”, she said.

“ … so yes we can say we are disappointed, we can learn from this to make it better going forward,” she said.

72-year-old Carol Knox - who is a muay thai trainer and a member of the original 1975 Football Ferns team that won the Asia Cup in Hong Kong - didn’t expect much from NZ Football.

“We were the first trailblazers, and we got nothing then, so the precedent was already set,” she said.

Supplied Carol Knox (holding the ball) was part of the "OG" Football Ferns from 1975 who were flown to Australia for FIFA World Cup festivities by Puma.

“I was always going to all the games and the rest that unfolded with New Zealand [Football] doing absolutely nothing for us … it stuck in the throat.”

At the start of the tournament she and 10 others from the ‘75 team were flown to Australia to be part of the festivities by clothing brand Puma. She said the “OG” players were treated like “royalty”. She said, if this was the men’s World Cup, things would be different.

“It's got better [for women]... but there's still that stigma that women's football doesn't count.”

Wendi Henderson, who played in two FIFA Women’s World Cups, said NZ Football engaged with past players at the “11th hour”.

“If we don’t speak up, if we don’t voice our disappointment - I'm not angry, just disappointed - then the Ferns of today, the ones who have just played their hearts out, it’s going to be their fight to get the recognition,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Former Football Fern Wendi Henderson said she’s “not angry, just disappointed” with the treatment of past players.

“We are super proud of the Ferns, and we don’t want to diminish their efforts with something like this, but it is a bit sad that we haven’t been part of the historic journey. NZ Football could have made us part of it.”

A photo of Katie Duncan, who played 124 games for the Football Ferns, was used to promote the tournament. It made her feel uncomfortable given the lack of recognition of and engagement with the former players, she said.

“Now the Ferns have created history, the game is only going to propel forward. Previously it felt like no one cared, but now people have to care,” she said.

“[The former Ferns] are not looking to be put on a pedestal… but it’s outrageous. It’s also FIFA’s responsibility too. I’m grateful the World Cup is here, but it’s not good enough that the host nation's former players are not properly looked after.”

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Former Football Fern Kim Nye wants to see more collaboration between former players and NZ Football.

Kim Nye, who scored the Football Ferns’ first World Cup goal in 1991, spent $3000 on tickets. She said proper consultation leading into the tournament with past players would have helped.

“It’s disappointing that there wasn’t more done, but at the same time, it’s too late now. But we want to … have a bit more input and collaboration in the future. I’d like to see NZ Football working with the ex-players … to improve the profile of women’s football in New Zealand,” she said.

Former All White and Football Players Association chair Harry Ngata said it’s “unfortunate… and disappointing” to of hear past players' experiences, including sourcing of tickets.

“It’s important to acknowledge where we’ve come from to have an understanding of where we want to go, and what our goals and achievements want to be,” he said.

“There are some standards and expectations now that have been set. The next time the [Football Ferns] play we encourage that connection again. It becomes a set of standards we want to work towards and acknowledgement is high for me on that list.”