FIFA Women's World Cup: South Africa star Thembi Kgatlana reveals personal heartache

Thembi Kgatlana overcame personal heartache to create history for South Africa by scoring the goal that secured her country's first FIFA Women’s World Cup win and a place in the round of 16.

The Racing Louisville striker sealed Bayana Bayana’s place in the knockout stages with a dramatic goal in the second minute of stoppage time to snatch second place in group G ahead of Wednesday’s opposition, Italy.

It completed an emotional night for Kgatlana.

As South Africa players danced on the pitch following their stunning 3-2 win, Kgaltana revealed she had lost three family members while in New Zealand and had copped criticism for choosing to stay and play at the World Cup.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Thembi Kgatlana celebrates with supporters after South Africa’s surprise win over Italy.

“I’m so emotional,” South Africa’s star striker said after the game. “I chose to be with this team. Over the last three weeks I’ve lost three family members.

“I could have went home but I chose to stay with my girls because that’s how much it means.

“I came back from a very, brutal injury to be here, to play for the country, to represent every single girl that wanted to be here, to make history with the girls for South Africa.”

After fighting back from a ruptured Achilles to make South Africa’s squad, Kgatlana was instrumental in their victory over Italy.

She scored a goal and assisted on another as the African champions upset a team ranked 38 places higher than them on FIFA's world rankings to claim their maiden World Cup win and a place in the last 16.

Kgatlana's searing speed made her a nightmare for Italy's defenders to deal with.

She set up South Africa’s second goal, scored by Hildah Magaia, after toying with two defenders on the edge of the penalty area and releasing a pass for her teammate to run through and score from.

After giving up leads to lose to Sweden and draw with Argentina, South Africa had to beat Italy to avoid elimination.

Italy opened the scoring with an early penalty, but an own goal gifted South Africa back into the game.

“Today we just told ourselves we have to give the fight,” added Kgatlana. “It’s the last group match. We had nothing to lose.

“We might have messed the [first] two games up, but we had to dig deep and as you can see the girls are happy, We made history. I am very happy.”

South Africa will now play the group E winners Netherlands – runners-up in 2019 – in the last 16 in Sydney on Sunday.