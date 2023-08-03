History-making Jamaica send Brazil tumbling out of FIFA Women's World Cup in group stage for first time since 1995

Jamaica players celebrate advancing to the knockout stage after the scoreless draw against Brazil in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

At Melbourne Rectangular Stadium: Jamaica 0 Brazil 0. HT: 0-0.

Group F points (games played): France 7 (3), Jamaica 5 (3), Brazil 4 (3), Panama 0 (3)

Brazil icon Marta has made her final FIFA Women's World Cup appearance after Jamaica hung on for a 0-0 draw to knock the South Americans out of the tournament.

After losing 2-1 to France, Brazil needed to defeat Jamaica in Melbourne on Wednesday night to progress to the knockout stage.

However, the Reggae Girlz defended grimly to secure their second 0-0 result of the group stage, after also drawing with France, to book their place in the round of 16 for the first time.

Brazil dominated possession and had the better of the attacking play, particularly in the second half, but were unable to find a winner.

Andressa's free kick from just outside the penalty box in the 86th minute failed to trouble Jamaican goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

It ends the World Cup career of Marta, who made her tournament debut in 2003, and holds the record for most goals scored by a men's or women's player with 17.

The 37-year-old started for the first time in the tournament, only coming to the bench in the 80th minute as Brazil searched for some spark to find a goal.

The 37-year-old spoke passionately ahead of the game, hoping she had been an inspiration for women's players she didn't have growing up.

"When I started playing, I didn't have an idol - a female idol," she said.

"You guys didn't show any female games. How was I supposed to see other players?"

Jamaica will return to Melbourne for their knockout clash, likely to be against Colombia with the South Americans top of Group F leading into their final match against Morocco on Thursday.

It is only the Reggae Girlz's second appearance in a World Cup after debuting in 2019 when they were smashed in all three of their group games, including 3-0 by Brazil.