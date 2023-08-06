FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the matches on August 6

The United States, Germany and Sweden were the three highest-ranked teams heading into the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Only one of them will be left standing after Sunday night.

World No 1 the United States take on world No 3 Sweden in a blockbuster round of 16 fixture in Melbourne.

No 2 Germany didn’t even make it out of their group but an exit in the first round of the knockout stages would still represent a major failure for the US and Sweden – two of the biggest teams in women’s football.

The US were given the difficult assignment of playing the group G winners in the round of 16 after finishing second in group E.

After securing top spot, the Netherlands get the much easier match against surprise package South Africa.

Netherlands v South Africa

African champions South Africa have already created history at the World Cup, advancing through to the knockout stages for the first time after stunning Italy with a 92nd minute match-winner.

South Africa had never won a World Cup before they beat Italy in dramatic fashion, but they will have to produce an even greater upset if they are to get past 2019 runners-up in the round of 16.

The Netherlands have made a strong start to the World Cup, finishing above the US with a record of two wins and one draw to top group E.

History suggests this should be a cakewalk. The Netherlands have won every game they have played against South Africa, including an emphatic 5-1 win in their last encounter in April 2022.

Key players: Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord has an eye for goal. She has produced more shots than any other player at the World Cup, making three of them count. 20-year-old Esmee Brugts has been one of the breakout stars of the tournament and helped herself to a double against Vietnam, including a spectacular effort from long range. Thembi Kgatlana created history for South Africa when she scored a dramatic late goal against Italy to claim second spot in group G and the country’s first World Cup win. Blessed with rapid pace, the Netherlands will have to be wary of the live wire forward.

Results so far

Netherlands: 7-0 win v Vietnam, 1-1 draw v United States, 1-0 win v Portugal

South Africa: 3-2 win v Italy, 2-2 draw v Argentina, 2-1 defeat v Sweden

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Sweden star Fridolina Rolfo found the back of the net twice during the group stage.

Sweden v United States

Sweden versus the United States is the most played fixture in World Cup history.

The two nations have met six times previously but never in the knockout stages.

The US dominate the head-to-head record. They have won four, drawn one and lost one.

This could be their toughest clash yet. Sweden are riding high after finishing top of group G with three wins from three matches, while the US only made it this far because a late Portugal shot struck the post.

Making the task even tougher, the US won’t be able to call upon key playmaker Rose Lavelle due to suspension.

Key players: Sweden’s left-winger Fridolina Rolfo is a player for the big occasions, having scored Barcelona's match-winning goal in the UEFA Champions League final earlier this year. She has been carrying a knee injury, but that has not stopped her from scoring two goals at the World Cup already. Alex Morgan has drawn blanks in the United States' first three games, but the world champions desperately need their star striker to step up after blowing a good chance in their scoreless stalemate with Portugal.

Results so far

Sweden: 2-0 win v Argentina, 5-0 win v Italy, 2-1 win v South Africa

United States: 0-0 draw v Portugal, 1-1 draw v Netherlands, 3-0 win v Vietnam