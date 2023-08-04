FIFA Women's World Cup: Norway hoping to have Ada Hegerberg back for Japan

FIFA Women's World Cup, round of 16: Japan v Norway Where: Wellington Regional Stadium When: Saturday, 8pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime and Stuff, live updates on Stuff

Norway will give superstar striker Ada Hegerberg every chance to prove her fitness ahead of their FIFA Women's World Cup knockout match against Japan in Wellington on Saturday.

But even if she is available to feature, there is no guarantee the former Ballon d’Or winner will start the do-or-die round 16 fixture.

It would be a bold move to drop Sophie Roman Haug after she starred in Hegerberg’s absence by scoring a hat-trick in their resounding 6-0 win over the Philippines in their final group A match.

After a lacklustre start to the tournament, Norway woke from their World Cup slumber to secure a place in the knockout stages at New Zealand’s expense.

Hegerberg has not featured since Norway’s shock defeat to the Football Ferns on opening night.

The Olympique Lyonnais player was named to start against Switzerland but she withdrew seconds before kickoff after injuring her groin in the warm-up.

After touching down in the capital on Friday afternoon, Norway coach Hege Riise revealed Hegerberg would train the rest of the squad in the evening in the hope she could play some part against Japan on Saturday night.

She described having a back-up in great goalscoring touch like Roman Haug as a “luxury”.

Abbie Parr/AP Ada Hegerberg has not played since Norway’s defeat to New Zealand on opening night.

“Ada Hegerberg has followed a medical plan and responded well during training yesterday and we’re also going to train afterwards. We’ve just landed here. We will decide [whether she can play] after the training,” Riise said.

“The goal is to get her ready for the match and then we will have to see whether she can play 90 minutes or shorter, but it’s something we will decide this evening once we account for today’s practice.

“Having two such quality strikers is a problem that is of a luxury kind.”

Hegerberg’s return would be a huge boost for Norway, who had underwhelmed prior to their big win over the Philippines.

Boasting a star-studded forward line spearheaded by Hegerberg and winger Caroline Graham Hansen, Norway were kept scoreless against New Zealand and Switzerland.

They only salvaged second place in group A after putting the Philippines to the sword.

Japan, meanwhile, have exceeded all expectations and emerged as surprise contenders after winning every game to finish above Spain in group C.

They have scored 11 goals without conceding.

Their most impressive performance came when they ruthlessly dispatched Spain 4-0 after executing their gameplan to perfection, sitting back and hitting the higher-ranked opposition with lightning quick counter-attacks.

Despite her team’s slow start, Riise said Norway were feeling confident after surviving the group stage.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Norway striker Sophie Roman Haug scored three goals against the Philippines.

“Everyone said it was an easy group but we knew it wasn’t. Playing the home team in the first game and not performing well was devastating,” she said.

“But step by step we are getting better and when we needed a good win we won 6-0 so our confidence is rising.

Although Japan sat back and played on the counter against Spain, Riise said she expected them to revert to their usual way of playing and demand more of the ball on Saturday.

“If anyone can tell me [how they will play, let me know],” she jokingly asked reporters.

“Against Spain they were counter-attacking, but I will guess they will play a little higher on us.

“We will prepare to play defence and be strong in our defence and play to our strengths, and hopefully we will get the result we want.”