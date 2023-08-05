FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan emerge as surprise contenders after perfect start

FIFA Women's World Cup, round of 16: Japan v Norway Where: Wellington Regional Stadium When: Saturday, 8pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime and Stuff, live updates on Stuff

With a record that reads played three, won three, 11 goals scored and 0 conceded, Japan have been the best team at the FIFA Women’s World Cup so far.

But their emergence as genuine contenders has come as a surprise.

Ranked 11th in the world, coming off a disappointing semifinal exit at last year’s Asian Cup and a round of 16 defeat at the 2019 World Cup, Japan arrived in New Zealand as more of a dark horse than a favourite.

The outlook has changed considerably after they were the most impressive team during the group stage, ruthlessly dispatching Spain, one of the pre-tournaments favourites, to finish top of group C.

What made the emphatic 4-0 victory over the world No 6 so remarkable was that Japan moved away from their usual tactics, letting Spain have the bulk of possession, sitting back and hitting them on the counter-attack.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Japan players celebrate after their win against Costa Rica in Dunedin.

It was a coaching masterclass from Futoshi Ikeda and showed they have a plan for every scenario.

Japan spent 27 seconds in the final third during the first half of the match and had just 23% of the ball, but they led 3-0 after making each of their first three attempts count.

“We didn’t expect Japan was going to give us the ball that easily,” a stunned Spain centre-back Irene Paredes said after the match.

“We had a lot of possession, we tried to play our game but they defended so good and the transitions were perfect today.”

Japan also rested a handful of their best players, including first-choice striker Mina Tanaka and main playmaker Yui Hasegawa, ensuring they will be fresh for the knockout stages.

Japan will now play Norway, the team ranked directly below them on FIFA’s world rankings, in the round of 16 in Wellington on Saturday.

Given their contrasting form, it’s a match Japan are all of a sudden expected to win.

“We went through the group stage and by winning we are here now and our team is more confident, that is sure, but this is the knockout stage. We only have once chance to win so the players have to change the mindset towards that,” Ikeda said.

“It’s going to be a tough match, we are going to assume that, but the players are preparing as much as they can.”

Japan have a proud history in women’s football.

They won the World Cup in 2011 after beating the United States in a dramatic penalty shootout.

They met the US again four years later but Japan were comprehensively beaten after Carli Lloyd scored a hat-trick inside the first 16 minutes.

After a heartbreaking round of 16 defeat to the Netherlands in 2019, Japan’s performances in the group stage this year have given the country renewed hope that they can return to the World Cup top table.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda.

So how have they got here?

Japan’s incredible success at age-group level is now starting to flow through to the senior team.

Japan have been consistent performers at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup, finishing in the top three for the past three tournaments.

Ikeda himself is a product of their age-group system and he has re-energised the squad with fresh talent.

He was the coach when they won the under-20 title in 2018 and urrent stars Hinata Miyazawa, Jun Endo and Moeka Minami were all part of that squad too, while up-and-comer Maika Hamano won the golden ball award when they finished second last year and should be one to watch in 2027.

Perhaps what has made Japan’s success at the World Cup such a surprise is that most of their players ply their trade at home in recently formed WE League rather than at more recognisable clubs in Europe and North America.

Captain and defensive leader Saki Kumagai converted the penalty when Japan won the World Cup in 2011 is easily their biggest name.

She has spent the past 12 years in Europe, playing for major clubs like Lyon and Bayern Munich and has just signed for Roma.

But players like Miyazawa and Mina Tanaka, two of their standout performers in the World Cup so far, have much smaller profiles.

Instead of clubs like Lyon, Bayern and Roma, they play for MyNavi Sendai and INAC Kobe Leonessa.

How long before Barcelona and Wolfsburg come calling?

Asked about Japan’s dream start to the World Cup, Ikeda put their early success down to their cohesion as a team.

He said all the players and staff were working in unison.

“The atmosphere of the team, the strength of the team is being realised at this World Cup and each player is performing their roles, and not only performing to capacity but they are working as a team,” Ikeda said.