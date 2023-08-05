FIFA Women's World Cup: Top 10 goals of the group stage ranked

An impressive 126 goals were scored during the group stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

From Olimpicos to backheel assists and long-range free-kicks, here are the 10 best goals from the first phase of the tournament.

Rick Rycroft/AP The ball sails into the top corner from Marta Cox’s long-range free-kick.

10. Hannah Wilkinson (New Zealand) v Norway

The first goal of the tournament created history for co-hosts New Zealand. Eden Park erupted when Wilkinson finished off a sweeping, full-field attack that started with a goalkick taken by centre-back Katie Bowen down the opposite end.

9. Esmee Brugts (Netherlands) v Vietnam

Thinking they would need a huge win from their final group E match to finish ahead of the United States, 20-year-old Netherlands winger Brugts decided to truck her luck from distance. She took two touches before bending the ball into the top right corner. The Netherlands went on to win 7-0 with Brugts bagging a double.

8. Sophia Braun (Argentina) v South Africa

Chested the ball down and returned serve from the edge of the box after South Africa failed to clear and the ball sat up kindly for the Argentine defender to have a pop at goal. Braun’s brilliant strike sparked Argentina’s comeback from 2-0 down.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Argentina’s Sophia Braun jumps for joy after scoring a spectacular goal against South Africa.

7. Mina Tanaka (Japan) v Spain

Japan's striker scored a sensational solo goal off the bench to complete a devastating 4-0 victory against one of the pre-tournament favourites. Tanaka received the ball from a long throw-in down the right sideline, skipped past the first defender, cut inside, feigned to shoot on her right before reshaping her body and lacing the ball with her left and picking out the top left corner of the goal.

6. Lauren James (England) v Denmark

It took just six minutes for Lauren James to make an impact after being handed a start for England’s second match, against Denmark. The skilful midfielder took two touches to evade her defender before letting rip with a well-struck shot from distance.

5. Teresa Abilleira (Spain) v Zambia

Spain's defensive midfielder let fly after being teed up by Jenni Hermoso following a couple of quick passes in and around the Zambia penalty area. All Zambia's goalkeeper could do was stand and watch helplessly as the ball raced into the back of the net.

4. Beatriz Zaneratto João (Brazil) v Panama

Ary Borges scored a hat-trick in this match but it was her audacious back heel assist that produced the highlight moment as Brazil put in a show with the best team goal of the tournament. Debinha broke down the left and played a one-two with a teammate on the edge of the penalty area. Borges had the chance to go herself, but she took the goalkeeper out of play and flicked the ball back for João to fire home.

3. Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland) v Canada

Curl it like Katie. Ireland’s captain scored her country’s first-ever World Cup goal with an Olimpico – a goal direct from a corner. It usually requires a stroke of luck, such a goalkeeper error, to score from a corner, but this was all down to McCabe’s delivery and the amount of curve she was able to produce on impact.

Gary Day/AP Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe celebrates after scoring direct from a corner.

2. Linda Caicedo (Colombia) v Germany

The 18-year-old sensation announced herself to the world with an outrageous bit of skill in Colombia’s shock win over Germany. Standing to the left of the goal, Caicedo had a spinning ball at her feet but waited for the exact moment when a defender tried to dive in to zip away and curl the ball into the top right corner.

1. Marta Cox (Panama) v France

Panama's first-ever World Cup goal was truly special. Cox lined up a free-kick from more than 30 metres out and picked out the top left corner with an unstoppable strike which spun away from the goalkeeper, leaving her with no chance. Panama may never score a better goal.

What has been your favourite goal of the tournament so far? Let us know in the comments.