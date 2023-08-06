FIFA Women's World Cup: Crowd concern long forgotten as football flexes its global muscles

Fred Woodcock is the national sports editor of Stuff

OPINION: Hand up if you have been surprised at how well the FIFA Women’s World Cup has gone, both in terms of attendances and the quality of the matches.

They may not admit it but even local organisers – and probably a few people at FIFA HQ – would have been nervous about the possibility of not getting enough punters through the gates and having half empty stadiums beamed to more than 1 billion people around the world. Ticket sales in New Zealand had been very slow, especially compared to Australia.

Nobody should have worried; in typical fashion Kiwis have jumped on board late, many fans have travelled from overseas, FIFA has predictably put on an incredible tournament from a matchday experience perspective, and the quality of the football, generally, has been outstanding.

Put simply, football has flexed its global muscles.

Some of the attendances have been, quite frankly, staggering, even for those of us who regularly see how big football is at grassroots levels and among our youth – girls and boys.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Fans at the Football Ferns v Philippines match in Wellington, celebrate the hosts’ goal that wasn’t.

Average crowds for group games in New Zealand of more than 20,000, full houses in Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin for the previously woeful Football Ferns, and a record crowd for a women’s sports event – and for a football match of either gender – of 43,217 at Eden Park for the round of 16 game between Switzerland and Spain.

And some other truly surprising crowd numbers for games such as Norway and the Philippines, who pulled in 34,669 punters to Eden Park, Sweden and Italy who attracted almost 30,000 to Wellington Regional Stadium, while 31,889 people watched Italy and Argentina – both not good enough to get out of their group – play in Auckland.

These are eye-watering numbers when you think about women’s football in a predominantly rugby country.

Speaking of which, while records are hard to find, the largest crowd I could find for a Super Rugby match this season was the 25,000 sellout for the Chiefs-Crusaders final in Hamilton. The next best being the Blues v Crusaders (23,990) at Eden Park, and the regular-season Chiefs v Crusaders in Hamilton (23,500). Mostly you’re looking at crowds of between 10,000-20,000.

Andrew Cornaga/AP A giant screen show the attendance number for the Women's World Cup group E between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park.

If you’d said a year ago more people who go and watch the Sweden and Italy women’s football teams play on a cold night in Wellington than attend any Super Rugby derby match this year, you’d have been declared insane.

Let’s also just cast our minds back to last year’s hugely successful Women’s Rugby World Cup staged in New Zealand, that really only took off in the semifinal and final and because of how well the Black Ferns played.

The fact that all games were played north of Auckland contributed to a distinct lack of buzz around the tournament till those amazing playoff games. The FIFA Women’s World Cup has been truly national, with teams having training bases in cities which missed out on games, and the success has been in spite of the Football Ferns failing to progress from their group.

Football really has flexed its muscles, the punters have responded, and all other sports codes including rugby have been blown out of the water.

Now it is up to the game’s governing body to capitalise. But huge doubts remain about its ability to do so.