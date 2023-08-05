FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain defender Laia Codina scores stunning own goal

Laia Codina blasted an extraordinary own goal past her keeper, then made amends by scoring Spain’s fourth against Switzerland at Eden Park.

Spain defender Laia Codina blasted an extraordinary own goal past her keeper to gift Switzerland an equaliser in their round of 16 clash at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday night.

However, she made amends by scoring Spain’s fourth goal in the first half after a horrible moment in the 11th minute of her first World Cup appearance at Eden Park.

Spanish stopper Cata Coll was making her first senior start when Codina attempted a pass back about 40 metres from her goal that went horribly wrong.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Spain defender Laia Codina blasted an own goal past her keeper Cata Coll.

Coll could do nothing to prevent Codina’s overhit pass that flew into her net to make it 1-1 in Auckland.

Switzerland’s players and staff barely celebrated and Spain quickly rushed to kick off to try and move on from Codina’s careless error.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Laia Codina, centre, celebrates scoring Spain’s fourth to make amends for her own goal.

It was the seventh own goal of the tournament. One more in the knockout stages would equal the World Cup record of eight scored in 2019 in France.

Her team-mates weren’t flustered because Spain were back in front six minutes later.

Coll would not be beaten again.

Alba Redondo made it 2-1 not long after Codina’s own goal.

They went on to score three more to claim a comprehensive 5-1 victory to become the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Codina’s howler was similar to the own goal scored by Italian defender Benedetta Orsi in Italy’s 3-2 loss to South Africa in Wellington in the final round matches in group G.

Orsi’s error was more costly for Italy because their defeat meant they were eliminated after the group stage.