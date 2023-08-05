FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain defender Laia Codina scores stunning own goal against Switzerland

At 1-0 up a Spain back pass goes terribly awry at Eden Park.

Spain defender Laia Codina blasted an extraordinary own goal past her keeper to gift Switzerland an equaliser in their round of 16 clash at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday night.

Spanish stopper Cata Coll was making her first senior start when Codina attempted a pass back about 40 metres from her goal that went horribly wrong at Eden Park.

Coll could do nothing to prevent Codina’s overhit pass that flew into her net to make it 1-1 in the 11th minute in Auckland.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Spain defender Laia Codina blasted an own goal past her keeper Cata Coll.

It was also Codina’s first appearance at the World Cup. Her night couldn’t have started worse after curling a wild pass beyond her keeper.

Switzerland’s players and staff barely celebrated and Spain quickly rushed to kick off to try and move on from Codina’s errors.

Her team-mates weren’t flustered, as they were soon two goals ahead in the first half.

Spain had taken the lead in the fifth minute through Aitana Bonmatí’s strike and were in front again when Alba Redondo made it 2-1 six minutes after Codina’s howler.

Bonmatí’s second made it 3-1 and Codina converted their fourth from a corner on the stroke of half-time.