Newsable: How the FIFA World Cup has impacted NZ’s economy

Fifa fans down at Shed 22 ahead of the USA v Netherlands game, earlier in the competition.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will finish next Sunday - marking the end of a thrilling competition hosted both here and across the ditch.

Traditionally, hosting sporting events comes with some form of economic bounce back - so have we seen that this time round, and how does it stack up with past events?

BNZ’s chief economist Mike Jones shares his research with Newsable this morning, and below is an edited transcript of the interview which you can listen to in full here.

Are there estimates on how much economic benefit co-hosting FIFA has brought?

There are, and they’re relatively big! FIFA have said about $200 million in terms of potential benefit, and about 30,000 in extra tourists in the country (in addition to what we might have expected).

If you take those numbers at face value, they are actually big enough to turn the dial on some of the sort of economic statistics we talk about. So - tourism arrivals, retail spending (although we got some numbers out for July that were actually a little disappointing), and even GDP growth.

[BNZ has] adjusted our numbers, or our forecasts, for the third quarter very slightly to take account of the World Cup. Maybe something around that 0.1% or something like that.

How does this compare to past sporting events?

In terms of visitor numbers, it's similar to say the Lions Tour of 2017, so that was about the same amount of numbers, and we did indeed see a bit of a ripple in the economic statistics on the back of that. This World Cup is not quite as big as the Rugby World Cup of 2011, which I think was the largest. That was about 130,000 people and worth about 1%, or just under 1% on GDP growth.

The big difference this time around, is that the economy could do with a bit of help. It's obviously a tough environment, we're in recession and so that boost is coming at a pretty good time.

