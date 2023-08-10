FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands star Damaris Egurrola has inside knowledge on Spain

FIFA Women’s World Cup, quarterfinal: Netherlands v Spain Where: Wellington Regional Stadium When: Friday, 1pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

Netherlands midfielder Damaris Egurrola could hold the secrets to beating Spain in their FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal in Wellington on Friday.

She used to play for them.

Egurrola made one appearance for Spain under current coach Jorge Vilda when she was 19 before she had a change of heart and switched nationality to the Netherlands ahead of last year's European Championship.

Ahead of their all-European last eight encounter, Netherlands coach Andries Jonker said Egurrola’s inside knowledge could give his team an edge.

“Damaris is a real part of our team. There's no feeling about her that she's different from any other player. She came in for the fourth time in the fourth match and she's really important to us and has specific qualities,” Jonker said.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Damaris Egurrola will come up against Spain for the first time since switching allegiance to the Netherlands.

“She used to play with all those Spanish women, all those Spanish players, so she's going to help us very well and analyse individual players of Spain. She knows exactly what is going on and that will help us a lot.

“Of course I will speak to her.”

Born in the United States to a Dutch mother and Spanish father, Egurrola could have represented one of three countries.

In the beginning, she opted for Spain.

Egurrola helped Spain finish third at the Under-17 Women's World Cup in 2016 and second at the Under-20 Women's World Cup two years later.

A maiden senior call-up followed in 2019 and Egurrola made her debut as a substitute as a late substitute in a 4-0 win over Cameroon.

Ulrik Pedersen/Getty Images Damaris Egurrola wins a header in midfield during the Netherlands’ round of 16 win over South Africa.

The Spanish team that day included many of the current squad, including captain Ivana Andrés, Alba Redondo, and Irene Paredes.

However, after reportedly falling out with Vilda, Egurrola turned her back on Spain and committed to the Netherlands last year.

Andrés was unaware she had played alongside Egurrola but said she respected her decision.

“I've not played with her. She's younger than I am, so we have not coincided but it's a decision that she's made and we have to respect her decision and wish her the best of course,” Andrés said.

Now 23, Egurrola has appeared as a second-half substitute in each of the Netherlands’ four World Cup matches so far.

Her first start could come against her former team.

With Daniëlle van de Donk suspended after picking up a second yellow card, Egurrola looms as the natural replacement to start in midfield.

She came on for van de Donk late in the second half of the Netherlands’ 2-0 win over South Africa in the round of 16.

“Damaris is a top player and part of our team. She has the same quality as all the top players, but one specific quality is her heading of the ball.

“I've brought her in four times and she is an option tomorrow [Friday] as are a couple of others as well.”

Egurrola is not the only Netherlands player with a strong Spanish connection.

ALEX GRIMM/Getty Images Damaris Egurrola represented Spain at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in 2018.

Three others have spent big chunks of their club careers playing in Spain, including star forward Lieke Martens, who played for Barcelona for five years.

“We know everything about Spain. We have a small book about them and they won’t surprise us,” Jonker said.

“They have informed us with everything they know, and we hope it will be helpful, but in the end you don’t win a game in preparation. It’s won on the pitch.

“Maybe it helps, we hope so anyway, that’s why we asked them, and of course we have asked Damaris as well.”

The Netherlands – runners-up at the last World Cup in 2019 – remain unbeaten at this year's tournament after beating Portugal and Vietnam and drawing with the United States to finish top of group E.

An early goal from Jill Roord set them up for a comfortable 2-0 win over South Africa in the round 16.

Despite huge wins over Costa Rica and Zambia, Spain ended up second in group C after a humbling 4-0 defeat to Japan on their last visit to Wellington.

They bounced back in style by thumping Switzerland 5-1 in the knockout stage to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time.

Jonker said he was expecting a “top game” between two powerhouses of European football.

While the Netherlands will be without van de Donk, Spain have been boosted by the return of captain Andrés from a calf injury. Andrés has not featured since the second match against Zambia.