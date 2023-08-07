FIFA Women's World Cup: England star Lauren James sent off after stamping on opponent

England will be without star midfielder Lauren James for their FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal, and maybe the rest of the tournament, after she was sent off for stomping on an opponent during the Lionesses’ dramatic penalty shootout win over Nigeria.

Frustration got the better of the 21-year-old talent during a moment of madness as the clock ticked towards 90 minutes at Brisbane Stadium on Monday night.

James was shown a red card after planting her right foot on the lower back Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie as her opponent lay prone on the ground.

James and Alozie tangled while competing for the ball, and the England player appeared annoyed she was not awarded a foul, gesturing her hands in direction of referee Melissa Borjas.

After she got up, James stood on Alozie’s back.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images England midfielder Lauren James stamps on Michelle Alozie during their World Cup knockout match.

James was originally only shown a yellow card by referee Borjas, but it was upgraded to red following VAR intervention, leaving England to see out the game with only 10 women.

The incident brought back memories of former England star David Beckham’s infamous red card against Argentina in the round of 16 at the 1998 men’s World Cup.

Beckham lashed out at Argentina captain Diego Simeone after he had been shoved to the ground.

James will now miss the quarterfinals after incurring an automatic suspension, but the severity of her offence could bring a harsher punishment and rule her out of the rest of the World Cup.

The infringement will be reviewed by FIFA’s disciplinary committee. James could be handed a three-game suspension if they deem her actions to be violent conduct.

England coach Sarina Wiegman leapt to James’s defence after the game.

She was extremely apologetic and said she meant no harm towards Alozie, Wiegman said.

“She’s an inexperienced player on this stage and has done really well but in a split second she lost her emotions.

“Of course she doesn’t want to hurt anyone. She’s the sweetest person I know.

“When things happen like that you can’t change it, so it’s a huge lesson for her to learn. It’s not something she did on purpose.

“It happens sometimes with human beings, that you’re in such an intense game, such an emotional game, and in a split second she lost her emotions.

“Of course she apologised and she felt really, really bad. She doesn’t want to hurt anyone.”

Despite her early exit, the European champions survived with 10 players.

They defied the red card to beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 0-0 after extra time.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Lauren James was giving her marching orders following a VAR review.

Beth England, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly converted four of England’s five spot-kicks after Georgia Stanway dragged the first attempt wide.

It would be an enormous blow for England if James was to miss the rest of the World Cup.

The Chelsea rising star was one of the top performers during the group stage, scoring three goals and registering three assists to lead England to a first-place finish in group D.

The European Champions were decimated by injuries in the lead-up to the World Cup and arrived in Australia without key attacking midfielders Beth Mead and Fran Kirby.

England will meet Colombia or Jamaica in Sydney next Saturday in the quarterfinals.