Football Fern Michaela Foster opens up on FIFA Women's World Cup injury heartbreak

Football Ferns fullback Michaela Foster is hoping she can play a bigger part at the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027.

After coming from nowhere 12 months ago to make New Zealand’s 23-strong squad for the home World Cup, Foster picked up an untimely quad muscle injury during the tournament and never took the field.

The standout Wellington Phoenix left-back opened up the disappointment of not playing on Tuesday, after knocking back interest from elsewhere in the A-League Women to re-sign with the Phoenix for another year.

“It’s never easy and for me it’s harder because I’ve gone a whole season being injury free, playing almost every minute, then you get to a World Cup and it’s when you pick something up. But that’s just sport,” Foster said.

“You’re gutted because that’s what you’re there for, but to see the girls leave everything out on the field was amazing.

“It’s my first taste. It was incredible to be part of, especially at home in front of three sold out crowds. But wherever the next one is that’s the next goal for sure.”

KERRY MARSHALL/GETTY IMAGES Football Ferns fullback Michaela Foster has re-signed with Wellington Phoenix.

Foster was still playing amateur football this time last year, but she was able to force her way into Jitka Klimková’s plans ahead of the World Cup after experiencing a breakout debut season with the Phoenix.

After originally only signing on a scholarship contract, Foster went on to start all 18 games for the Phoenix.

She set up most of the team’s goals with her dangerous set-piece deliveries and cleaned up at their end of season awards.

Foster made her Football Ferns debut in February and was one of four Phoenix players selected in the World Cup squad.

However, she was an unused substitute in New Zealand’s historic win over Norway and goalless draw against Switzerland, while injury ruled her out of their painful loss to the Philippines.

“I just picked it up in training just after the Norway game,” Foster explained.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF All Blacks coach leaves training for an important engagement, to congratulate his daughter on her selection at Eden Park.

“It was just a minor quad strain. I got an MRI [scan] and it came up with a small muscle tear but nothing major.

“It obviously took me out of the Philippines game and I wasn’t able to kit up or take the field.”

Foster had offers on the table from multiple other A-League clubs, but she said it was always her intention to stick with the Phoenix for another year.

She said she wanted to repay the club for giving the 24-year-old her big break, which led to Foster’s World Cup selection, while also helping women’s football in New Zealand build on the tournament’s success.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Michaela Foster was selected in New Zealand’s World Cup squad after a breakout debut season with the Phoenix.

“There were a couple of other clubs but the opportunity to continue to play at home, especially after this amazing World Cup, I can feel that excitement and that has probably helped the decision to come back to the Phoenix.

“Ultimately my two-year plan was to have at least one more season with the Phoenix. I had a great opportunity last year to be amongst it and I think I can give more this year.”

Foster worked at a supermarket last season after signing with the Phoenix on a minimum wage contract.

But despite earning herself an improved deal for next season, and pocketing more than $50,000 in prize money for her involvement in the World Cup, Foster said she had not ruled out a return to the New World Tawa checkouts.

“To be honest with you, I’m actually thinking about it. Just to get away from football. It’s nice to have some different people around you, but I’m hoping to get more into the coaching side of things, so I don’t know if I will have time.”

After losing young gun Milly Clegg to Western Sydney Wanderers, new Phoenix coach Paul Temple hailed the key re-signing of Foster and said he believed she can reach even greater heights next season.

“I know she’s a little older and isn’t regarded as a young player coming through, but when you think of where she started on a scholarship contract to where she got to, and now that journey has taken her to the World Cup,” Temple said.

“Her self-confidence, her drive and her ambition to get to the next level means we’re going to get an even better version of her next season.”

The Phoenix will gather in Wellington in September for pre-season but Foster is hoping to be excused for the start so she can travel to France to support her old man, All Blacks coach Ian Foster, at the Rugby World Cup.

“It’s obviously not ideal timing with pre-season,” Foster admitted.

“It’s been a busy year for the Foster family and we’re excited to focus on that next World Cup.”

The 2023-24 A-League Women season is due to begin in mid-October.