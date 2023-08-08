FIFA Women's World Cup: Colombia edge Jamaica to continue fairytale run

At Melbourne Rectangular Stadium: Colombia 1 (Catalina Usme 51’) Jamaica 0 HT: 0-0

Colombia are through to their first FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal after downing Jamaica 1-0 on a night when Melbourne erupted into a mini-Bogota.

In just their third appearance in the tournament, the world No.25-ranked Colombians find themselves in the final-eight along with heavyweights England and Spain.

Colombian captain Catalina Usme broke the deadlock in the 51st minute on Tuesday night to send the 27,706 fans at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium into delirium.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Catalina Usme celebrates after scoring the goal that sent Colombia through to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Crowd support rested solely with Colombia, creating one of the loudest and most raucous atmospheres at a game in this year's World Cup so far.

Jamaica's players would have been forgiven they were at a venue in South America instead of the Victorian capital, as the crowd jeered any time they possessed the ball and passionately cheered when Colombia went near it.

After a physical and defensive first-half, Usme's neat finish broke the round-of-16 match wide open as the world No.51-ranked Jamaicans conceded their first goal of the tournament.

The Reggae Girlz' defence with unflappable goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer had stood firm in group games against powerhouses France and Brazil.

But once they went behind Jamaica were forced into attacking for the first time in the tournament, and even had the better of large sections of the second half.

Immediately after Usme scored Drew Spence had a gilt-edged opportunity to level for Jamaica, only for Colombia to have another golden chance down the other end moments later.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Jamaica striker Khadija Shaw bursts through the Colombia defence.

In the 82nd minute an open Spence saw her header hit the post ensuring Colombian fans had to endure a few nervous few minutes right to the end.

Colombia will meet Euro champions England at Stadium Australia on Saturday night as they seek to cause an upset and win through to a semifinal.

"We came here to play seven finals," Usme said.

"We're dreaming big, we know we can do it."

The result ends a brave run for Jamaica, who secured a knockout spot in just their second appearance in a World Cup and were forced into starting a GoFundMe page to fund their trip to Australia.

"We have some decent young players coming through so we need to have a transition and start preparing for the future - tomorrow," Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson said.

"Maybe with some help from the (Jamaican) government, even though FIFA and government don't really mix. We need to figure something out."