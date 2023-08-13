FIFA Women's World Cup: It's been a delight, despite ourselves and our creaky stadia

Mark Geenty is a sports news director for Stuff

OPINION: The orange wave stretched off into the distance – dancers and drummers on the march down Wellington’s waterfront towards the stadium.

Inside, the many Dutch fans were drowned out by hordes of US supporters and the initially jarring “USA” chant, as the two 2019 finalists fought out a high-quality draw.

Days earlier, Spain lit up a chilly, rain-soaked night with a devastating first half display of skill and control against Costa Rica. Then, Spain themselves were schooled by Japan whose clinical finishing of the highest order sealed an equally one-sided contest.

Throw in the dramatic round of 16 finishes across the Tasman in their heaving rectangular venues and some notable upsets, and this FIFA Women’s World Cup has been a delight. It’s also provided some pinch yourself moments. How did a world tournament in a heavyweight sport end up in little old New Zealand in the depths of winter, with our creaky outdated stadia (Dunedin excepted), dubious infrastructure and apparent fan apathy?

As noted in this column last week, attendances in New Zealand went through the roof despite initial worry over sluggish ticket sales. Football’s global appeal and the quality on-field product spoke for itself, luring in fairweather sports fans and families, some no doubt bemused how the world’s best women footballers had all arrived in our backyard.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Football Ferns take on the Philippines, with the Wellington crowd in the distant background.

It also raised the multi-million dollar question: how much better it could have been if Wellington and Christchurch had proper rectangle stadia. Heck, even with a roof. Yes, Christchurch’s is imminent, long overdue and too late to host matches this year, but as for the capital - someone has to say it.

Nearly 25 years old, Wellington Regional Stadium with the apt baking-inspired nickname remains unfit for (multi) purpose. Trying to be too many things to too many sports, it succeeded in being a comfy fit for none of them - including cricket which inspired it to be built as a vast, soulless oval and hosted way too many forgettable white ball contests on a dubious drop-in pitch.

A central location and capacity of 30,000-plus were the clear selling points for this football showpiece (and the fact there was no viable option in Christchurch) but it’s difficult to think of too many others.

Imagine the atmosphere and volume for the Football Ferns’ match against the Philippines – or that 2019 final rematch – if Dunedin’s brilliantly designed stadium had been magically teleported to the capital after the bulldozers went through.

As a paying fan in Wellington you’re so far away from the action as to feel disconnected from it – and reliant on intermittent replays on the two medium sized screens. And as for the rain and wind… what a novel idea a roof would be (see Dunedin again).

Buda Mendes/Getty Images US and Netherlands players make the long walk to the centre of Wellington Regional Stadium.

It’s a football town, Wellington, with men’s and women’s Phoenix teams in the Australian league based at a way-too-big stadium where tickets are sold on one side only – for the pleasure of squinting into the late afternoon sun – to make it look more crowded on TV. Yellow Fever does its best to create an atmosphere but you wonder how much more daunting a more intimate, rectangle stadium would be for visiting sides to negotiate. Same for the Hurricanes whose crowds struggle to half-fill it these days.

Auckland’s Eden Park has its detractors but holds a few trump cards – most notably its status as the national stadium and a fortress for the All Blacks, Black Ferns, Black Caps and now the Football Ferns at world tournaments.

Sadly in Wellington, not much will likely change in a hurry unless someone has a spare $700 million or so lying around. Maybe more, to assist a capacity upgrade for the Basin Reserve, cricket’s rightful home which has faced its own challenges being brought up to scratch. In an ideal world it would get lights and room for 5000 more fans, but that’s another story of high cost and bureaucratic frustration.

Who knows when such an elite global sporting tournament next arrives on our shores, helped by riding on Australia’s coat-tails. Not in the near future, anyway. For now we can revel in what was a memorable few weeks of high quality sporting theatre – even if some of us Wellingtonians got soaked, and had to strain our eyes to enjoy it.