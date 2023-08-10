FIFA Women's World Cup: 'Bye!' – Netherlands striker pokes fun at United States

FIFA Women’s World Cup, quarterfinal: Netherlands v Spain Where: Wellington Regional Stadium When: Friday, 1pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

Netherlands striker Lineth Beerensteyn has roasted the United States for their early elimination from the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The US arrived in New Zealand and Australia as the big favourites to defend their crown after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in France in 2019.

But the reigning champions crashed to their earliest-ever exit after losing to Sweden in a dramatic penalty shootout in the round of 16.

Sophia Smith, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O’Hara all failed to find the target during the shootout.

Sweden progressed when Lina Hurtig’s penalty was ruled to have crossed the goal line by mere millimetres despite Alyssa Naeher getting a glove to the ball.

The US were drawn to play the world No 3 in the toughest of all the round of 16 matches after finishing below the Netherlands in group E.

The two teams played out a tense 1-1 draw in their second match, at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the Netherlands’ quarterfinal against Spain in Wellington on Friday afternoon, Beerensteyn was asked whether she was relieved she won’t have to play the US again at the World Cup.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Lineth Beerensteyn celebrates after scoring for the Netherlands in their round of 16 victory over South Africa.

She appeared to take delight in the world No 1’s demise.

“From the first moment I heard they were out I was just like ‘Yes! Bye!’” Bereensteyn responded.

“From the start of the tournament they had really big mouths and were already talking about the final.

“I was thinking you first have to show it on the pitch before you talk [big].

“I’m not being rude in that way, I still have a lot of respect for them, but now they’re out of the tournament, and for me, it’s a relief, and for them, it’s something that will have to take with them in the future.

“Don’t start to talk about something that is far away. I hope they will learn from that.”

The World Cup draw was designed around the expectation the US would finish top of group E and play in Wellington in the quarterfinal.

The match between the Netherlands and Spain is scheduled to kick off at 1pm on Friday.

It is a friendly time for the huge US television audience that would have tuned in to watch their team, but the middle of the night in Europe.

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker encouraged fans back home to stay up late, saying they would be treated to a great game of football between two powerhouses of European football if they did.

“It’s a shame the fans of the countries involved have to watch the game in the middle of the night, but on the other hand it’s the consequence if you organise a tournament in this part of the world and we should take it as it is,” Jonker said.

“We can’t change it and we do hope many fans will watch the game because I think it’s going to be a top game.

“If you like good football, a fight, tension, then watch it. That’s what I will say to the football fans. I imagine it’s difficult to get up in the middle of the night but if you really like it, then get up.”