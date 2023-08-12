Netherlands great Stefanie van der Gragt retires after FIFA Women's World Cup exit

Retiring Netherlands defender Stefanie van der Gragt almost got her fairytale ending.

The career of one of the Netherlands’ greatest footballers was brought to an abrupt end in Wellington on Friday after the 2019 runners-up were knocked out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Spain.

Van der Gragt started in the middle of the Netherlands’ back three, and she was at the centre of everything in her final football match.

It was the 30-year-old's 91st-minute equaliser that sent the quarterfinal to extra-time, after her handball gave Spain the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot 10 minutes earlier.

“It’s hard now,” a tearful van der Gragt said after walking off the pitch for the final time.

“We had a chance in extra-time and we didn’t score. They had one chance and they scored.”

Van der Gragt had announced she would be hanging up her boots at the conclusion of her third and final World Cup to take up a job as the technical manager at her former club AZ Alkmaar.

The mother of two said it would allow her to spend more time with her kids after a 15-year professional career which saw her play for major European clubs like Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Netherlands defender Stefanie van der Gragt celebrates after scoring a dramatic late equaliser against Spain.

After holding out for 80 minutes, van der Gragt handed Spain the lead with nine minutes left in regulation time on Friday when a cross from substitute Salma Paralluelo hit her hand as she turned to block the ball.

Mariona Caldentey stepped up to the spot and buried the penalty into the bottom left corner.

“I went to block the cross. It’s a split second and so unlucky,” she explained.

But van der Gragt found a way back for the Netherlands.

Pushed forward in search of an equaliser, van der Gragt hammered home an unstoppable strike from the edge of the box after being picked out by Victoria Pelova.

It was the type of finish you would expect from a 100-cap striker, not a defender.

“I always think about this [that I can score] when I go forward.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Mariona Caldentey converts from the spot after Spain won a penalty for handball.

“It was a nice ball and one touch and I shoot. “The only thing I thought was shoot.”

Van der Gragt hoped her goal would inspire a dramatic comeback after Spain had dominated the earlier exchanges.

It only bought the Netherlands another 30 minutes.

With van der Gragt substituted out of the game, Paralluelo caught the Netherlands on the counter-attack in the 111th minute.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Stefanie van der Gragt and Merel Van Dongen walk from the field after their quarterfinal exit.

The former sprinter raced in behind, cut inside the Netherlands defence and fired the ball past Daphne van Domselaar to seal Spain's place in the semifinals.

Van der Gragt played more than 100 games for the Netherlands across a decade-long international career.

She started in the 2019 final defeat to the United States and was part of the Netherlands squad that won the Euros on home soil in 2017.

Van der Gragt said she would wait until she was back home to reflect on her career.

“I won’t think about this now,” van der Gragt said.

“I will think about this when I am at home.

“I have to be proud of myself and the team, but it’s a little early to think about this.”

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker paid tribute to van der Gragt in the immediate aftermath of their quarterfinal defeat, describing her as the best defender in the world and somewhat of a dying breed.

He said she would be welcomed back with open arms if she had second thoughts about retirement.

“This kind of defender is disappearing in modern football. It’s mentality, attitude, the will to win, the fight. Every tackle is a tackle,” Jonker said.

“She’s not the best player in the world but maybe the best defender. She’s shown this attitude for more than 100 matches and she deserves a statue.

“We respect her a lot. It’s her decision and it’s a good opportunity for her to stay in football and have a good family life. But if she would change her mind she would be welcome.”