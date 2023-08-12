FIFA Women's World Cup: Touching moment as Sweden player consoles distraught opponent

As the rest of Sweden’s players jumped with joy at Auckland’s Eden Park after surviving a nervy finish to beat Japan and qualify through to the FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals, defender Jonna Andersson put her celebrations on hold and consoled one of her defeated opponents.

Sent on in stoppage time to help Japan find a late equaliser in the 2-1 quarterfinal defeat, 19-year-old Maika Hamano was absolutely crushed when the fulltime whistle sounded, eliminating the 2011 champions from the tournament.

Hamano dropped to her knees and immediately burst into tears. She was an emotional wreck.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Jonna Andersson consoles Maika Hamano after Sweden’s World Cup quarterfinal win over Japan.

Andersson, who played with Hamano at Swedish club Hammarby this year, was the first person to comfort her.

Andersson knew what the pain of a defeat on the world stage felt like.

The left-back missed the final penalty when Sweden lost to Canada in a shootout in the final of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Images of the touching moment between Andersson and young Hamano quickly spread across social media after the quarterfinal.

“I got sad because I saw she was sad. I said that she had a lot of championships ahead of her. Obviously she was sad and disappointed,” Anderrson told reporters.

“I hope it was important for her to feel that support. I know she has that support from the national team and the club team. I wanted to show her that I care about her, she's a fantastic person.”

On the books of English champions Chelsea, Hamano spent last season on loan at Hammarby to help her adapt to European football.

Ricky Wilson/STUFF Jonna Andersson hugs Maika Hamano after their World Cup match.

She scored the final goal in their 3-0 Swedish Cup triumph over BK Häcken.

Hamano won the golden ball award at last year’s Under-20 Women’s World Cup and was the youngest player selected in Japan’s squad for the senior World Cup.

Friday’s cameo was her first appearance at the tournament after struggling with a shoulder injury since arriving in New Zealand.

“I really wanted to show what I can do and help the team, to play my own game. It's very tough that we didn't go the whole way,” Hamano said.

Down 2-0, Japan managed to pull one goal back with three minutes left in regulation time, but they were left to rue a missed penalty midway through the second half which crashed onto the crossbar as their comeback fell short.

Japan’s quarterfinal exit means a first-time World Cup winner will be crowned at Sydney’s Stadium Australia on August 20.

Sweden will return to Eden Park for an all-European semifinal against Spain on Tuesday. It will be the last match played in New Zealand.