Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas kept away from FIFA Women's World Cup spotlight

FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal: Spain v Sweden Where: Eden Park, Auckland When: Tuesday 8pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

We are yet to see the best of Alexia Putellas at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup. We have not heard from her either.

As the Ballon d’Or winner for the past two years, the Spanish midfielder arrived in New Zealand and Australia as the tournament’s biggest star.

But she will likely start Spain’s semifinal against Sweden in Auckland on Tuesday night from the bench, just as she has done in the team's previous two knockout matches.

Despite Spain’s success, making it two steps further than they ever have, Putellas is yet to make her mark at her third World Cup and is clearly still be feeling the effects after 10 months on the sideline with a serious knee injury.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images Ballon d’Or Alexia Putellas has started just two games for Spain at this year's FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Off the field, Putellas has kept a low profile too.

Spain have not made her available for any media interviews throughout their five-week stay in New Zealand, and she has quietly walked past reporters in the mixed zone after every game she has played.

It is a big contrast to how other teams have operated. The United States wheeled out star duo Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, and captain Lindsey Horan, at their very first training session in Auckland.

On the eve of last year’s European Championships, when she was at the peak of her powers, Putellas tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, denying her the chance to help Spain vie for their first major trophy.

She made it back in time to be part of Spain's World Cup squad 12 months later, but only just.

Putellas completed her comeback on April 30, the day Barcelona clinched their fourth successive Liga F title.

Two weeks later, she came on in stoppage time in their 3-2 win over Wolfsburg in the UEFA Champions League final and lifted the trophy aloft as captain.

With the World Cup fast approaching, it looked like the 29-year-old had timed her run to perfection and could showcase her talent on the biggest stage in a way Lionel Messi did at the men's tournament in Qatar last year.

She started in Spain’s send-off matches against Panama and Denmark, celebrating her national team return with a well-taken goal against Panama.

Martin Meissner/AP Alexia Putellas raises the trophy aloft after Barcelona beat Wolfsburg in the UEFA Champions League final in June.

Everything seemed to be going to plan, only for Putellas to suffer a setback upon arrival in New Zealand.

With her knee not quite 100%, she sat out Spain’s final friendly hit-out against Vietnam and briefly trained by herself in the lead-up to their tournament opener against Costa Rica.

Since the World Cup started, Putellas has only started two of Spain’s five matches and is yet to play a full 90 minutes.

She has registered one assist but has failed to find the back of the net.

“We’re very happy with the level Alexia has reached,” coach Jorge Vilda said ahead of Tuesday's semifinal.

“It is true that she’s in the process of a recovery after 10 months out, we’ve adapted with all the professional medical services and her recovery is very positive and Alexia is ready for everything.”

Putellas was greeted with a big applause when she came on in the 77th minute of Spain’s 3-0 win over Costa Rica in their tournament opener – a match where La Roja produced a tournament record 46 shots.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Alexia Putellas leaves training early at a public training session in Palmerston North.

She was lively on the ball and looked hungry to score, unleashing a few attempts from the edge of the box.

On the back of her 13-minute cameo, Putellas earned herself a start for Spain’s second match, against Zambia.

It was her first start in a competitive match in more than a year and Putellas settled into her rhythm early.

She set up Spain’s second goal in an emphatic 5-0 win by lofting a wonderful ball across the face of goal for Jenni Hermoso to head home at the back post.

Was that the moment Putellas finally arrived at the World Cup?

Not quite.

Putellas kept her spot in the starting lineup for Spain’s decisive group C match against Japan but the world No 6 were torn to shreds on the counter-attack and fell to a humbling 4-0 defeat.

Putellas was taken off early in the second half when Spain were already three goals down.

She was one of a handful of players dropped by Vilda in the wake of their only defeat so far, and she has been used as an impact player ever since.

Named on the bench for Spain’s quarterfinal against the Netherlands, it took until the 10th minute of extra-time, with the score locked at 1-1 and their World Cup hopes in the balance, for Vilda to inject his most high-profile player into the game.

But it speaks volumes of Spain’s depth, that they have been able to make it this far without relying on Putellas to contribute in a major way.

“She's been away for a long time due to injuries,” said Sweden winger Fridolina Rolfo, who plays with Putellas at Barcelona.

“I can tell now that she's on her way back, she's improving. She's not at her full peak capacity yet. But it’s wonderful to see that she's recovering.

“We all know what Alexias is capable of and what she can contribute. She's there to contribute to the team whenever they need her the most, so we need to be careful and pay close attention to her.”

Despite their one slip-up against Japan, Spain have completed more passes, produced more crosses and attempted more shots than any other team at the World Cup, and they are only two wins away from winning the whole thing.

Just like she did for Barcelona last season when Putellas was sidelined with her ACL injury, Aitana Bonmati has picked up the slack in Putellas's absence.

She is tied with Hermoso and Alba Redondo with three goals.

The Champions League’s most valuable player is the favourite to succeed Putellas as the next Ballon d’Or winner.

Putellas could still have a big say in Spain winning the World Cup. But they might not need her to.