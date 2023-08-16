FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about Australia's semifinal clash with England

FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal: Australia v England; Where: Stadium Australia, Sydney; When: Wednesday 10pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

Co-hosts Australia will aim to take another step towards FIFA Women’s World Cup glory on Wednesday night when they meet European champions England in the second semifinal in Sydney.

Despite playing on home soil and having an entire nation roaring them on, the Matildas enter the contest with the Lionesses as slight underdogs as they battle for the final spot in Sunday’s decider at the same Stadium Australia venue.

The match will be broadcast live on Stuff, Sky Sport 1 and Prime with coverage starting at 9.30pm.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two teams.

Justin Setterfield Cortnee Vine was the unlikely hero as the Matlidas sneaked into the semifinals at France's expense.

Australia

Coach: Tony Gustavsson

Captain: Sam Kerr

Fifa ranking: No 10

Results so far: 0-0 draw after extra time against France (won 7-6 on penalties), 2-0 win over Denmark, 4-0 win over Canada, 3-2 loss to Nigeria, 1-0 win over Republic of Ireland

A whole nation erupted with joy when Cortnee Vine converted the winning penalty of an unbearably tense shootout against France, sending the Matlidas into the last four for the first time. The co-hosts certainly rode their luck after being largely outplayed during extra time, but held their nerve when it mattered to continue their historic run at their home tournament. And with captain and talisman Sam Kerr nearing full fitness and likely to get her first start, Australia will fancy their chances of upsetting the English in front of another raucous crowd and booking their ticket to the big dance on Sunday.

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop

Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine

Mark Baker/AP England's Alessia Russo celebrates after scoring what proved to be the winner against Colombia.

England

Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Captain: Millie Bright

Fifa ranking: No 4

Results so far: 2-1 win over Colombia, 0-0 draw after extra time against Nigeria (won 4-2 on penalties), 6-1 win over China, 1-0 win against Denmark, 1-0 win versus Haiti

England are now just two games away from becoming only the third team to hold the European and world titles at the same time after coming from behind to edge Colombia 2-1 in a tight quarterfinal. It was one of the Lionesses’ better performances in a mixed campaign where they have often failed to hit top gear, doing just enough to win matches. Sarina Wiegman’s side were outstanding in a 6-1 rout of China in their final Group D game, but their star performer in Adelaide that night, Lauren James, is still unavailable as she serves out her two-match ban for a petulant stamp in the round of 16 stalemate with Nigeria. Despite James’ absence and their patchy form, the world No 4 are slight betting favourites to advance to their first ever Women’s World Cup final.

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Esme Morgan, Alex Greenwood, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Jordan Nobbs, Laura Coombs, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Alessia Russo, Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Lauren James, Katie Robinson, Bethany England