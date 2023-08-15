FIFA Women's World Cup: Who are you backing to win the tournament?

And then there were four. From an initial field of 32, Spain, Sweden, England and co-hosts Australia are the last teams standing, ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.

Spain take on Sweden in the first semifinal at Auckland’s Eden Park at 8pm on Tuesday, followed by Australia hosting England in the second semi at 10pm on Wednesday. All matches this week can be watched live on Stuff.

Who do you think will hoist the trophy in Sydney on Sunday night? Cast your vote and tell us why in the comments below.